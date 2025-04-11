Barrick to Report First Quarter 2025 Results on May 7, 2025

TORONTO, April 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) will release its Q1 2025 results on Wednesday, May 7, 2025. President and CEO Mark Bristow will host a live presentation of the results that day at 11:00 EDT, with an interactive webinar linked to a conference call. Participants will be able to ask questions.

Q1 RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT

  • Q1 Results release
    May 7, 6:00 EDT / 10:00 UTC
  • Q1 Results live presentation and webinar
    May 7, 11:00 EDT / 15:00 UTC
    Go to the webinar
  • Conference call linked to webinar
    May 7, 11:00 EDT / 15:00 UTC
    Register in advance for expedited access
    US/Canada (toll-free), 1 833 821 2866
    UK (toll), +44 20 3795 9972
    International (toll), +1 647 846 2439

The webinar will remain on the website for later viewing and the conference call will be available for replay by telephone at 1 855 669 9658 (US and Canada toll-free) and +1 412 317 0088 (international toll), replay access code 2985555.

The Q1 2025 presentation materials will be available on Barrick’s website at www.barrick.com.

Enquiries:
Claudia Pitre
Investor Relations and Corporate Access
+1 416 307 5105
Email: investor@barrick.com

Kathy du Plessis
Investor and Media Relations
+44 20 7557 7738
Email: barrick@dpapr.com

Website: www.barrick.com


