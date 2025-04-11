U.S. Electrical Services Market Report 2025: $294.6 Bn Opportunities, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecasts 2021-2034

Dublin, April 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Electrical Services Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. Electrical Services Market was valued at USD 163.9 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 294.6 billion by 2034, rising at a CAGR of 6.3%

Federal initiatives aimed at modernizing the grid, coupled with increasing incentives for energy-efficient electrical systems, are driving market growth. The shift toward smart grids, digital substations, and automation solutions is revolutionizing service offerings, allowing for real-time monitoring and predictive maintenance. This technological evolution is improving operational efficiency and minimizing downtime, reinforcing the industry's upward trajectory.







The industry is categorized by service type into electrical construction, instrument and technical services, and maintenance and repair. The demand for smart grid integration, alongside other electrical advancements, is significantly influencing industry growth. Electrical construction segment generated USD 115 billion in 2024, driven by the increasing need for infrastructure projects spanning clean energy, commercial developments, and urban expansion. The growing emphasis on high-performance electrical systems is fueling the need for specialized services, including upgraded power distribution and backup power installations, particularly within data centers and the technology sector.



The market is further divided by application into commercial, industrial, and utility sectors. The commercial segment reached a valuation of USD 25 billion by 2024 as educational institutions and commercial construction projects continued to grow. Businesses are increasingly integrating smart building technologies, such as automated lighting, HVAC controls, and energy management systems, to optimize power consumption and enhance operational efficiency. This growing focus on sustainability and smart infrastructure is accelerating industry penetration.



The utility segment is expected to generate USD 135 billion in 2034 as investments in grid modernization continue to rise. Utility providers are enhancing infrastructure with automated distribution networks, smart substations, and high-voltage transmission systems to improve grid efficiency. The need for resilient power solutions is increasing as extreme weather events, including winter storms, hurricanes, and wildfires, push utilities to strengthen infrastructure. The sector is prioritizing reliability and sustainability to meet growing energy demands while minimizing environmental impact.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 130 Forecast Period 2024 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $163.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $294.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.3% Regions Covered United States





