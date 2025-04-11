Europe Wire and Cable Market Report 2025: $61.6 Bn Opportunities, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecasts 2021-2034

Dublin, April 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Wire and Cable Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Europe Wire and Cable Market was valued at USD 36.3 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 61.6 billion by 2034, rising at a CAGR of 5.2%

The rising need for efficient transmission and distribution networks has fueled demand for advanced wiring and cabling solutions. Increased investment in energy infrastructure across the region is a major driver as countries focus on modernizing electricity grids to improve reliability and minimize power losses. Smart grid development, expansion of renewable energy projects, and the integration of next-generation power systems contribute to market growth.







The industry was valued at USD 36.3 billion in 2024. Market segmentation by voltage includes low, medium, and high-voltage categories. The low-voltage segment is experiencing strong growth due to the rising adoption of smart home technologies and IoT-enabled devices. Expanding residential and commercial construction activities, combined with the need for reliable wiring in connected homes, are key contributors to the segment expansion. Increased installation of solar panels in households and small businesses has further driven demand for low-voltage cables. As energy-efficient technologies become more prevalent, the need for high-performance wiring solutions increased across multiple sectors.



Market segmentation by application includes industries such as automotive, logistics, food and beverages, utilities, building infrastructure, entertainment, consumer electronics, and railways. The utilities sector accounted for a 27% share in 2024 and is expected to experience continued growth. Investment in renewable energy infrastructure, improvements in electricity distribution networks, and the adoption of smart grid technologies are strengthening the demand for advanced cables in this segment. As the transition toward sustainable energy sources accelerates, enhanced cabling solutions help optimize power distribution.



Germany wires and cables market generated USD 5.1 billion in 2024. The country's extensive industrial base and commitment to renewable energy expansion are key growth drivers. Government policies focused on energy transition have significantly increased demand for power transmission cables. Germany's leadership in electric vehicle production and the development of charging infrastructure have further strengthened market growth. The rising implementation of automation technologies and advancements in industrial connectivity continue to support the increasing demand for specialized cables across various industries.



Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast

Industry trends, key growth drivers, challenges, future opportunities, and regulatory landscape

Competitive landscape with Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis

Market size, segmentation, and regional forecasts

In-depth company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis





Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2024 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $36.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $61.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.2% Regions Covered Europe





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope

1.1 Market definitions

1.2 Base estimates & calculations

1.3 Forecast calculation

1.4 Data sources

1.4.1 Primary

1.4.2 Secondary

1.4.2.1 Paid

1.4.2.2 Public



Chapter 2 Industry Insights

2.1 Industry ecosystem analysis

2.2 Regulatory landscape

2.3 Industry impact forces

2.3.1 Growth drivers

2.3.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

2.4 Growth potential analysis

2.5 Porter's analysis

2.5.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

2.5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

2.5.3 Threat of new entrants

2.5.4 Threat of substitutes

2.6 PESTEL analysis



Chapter 3 Competitive landscape, 2024

3.1 Strategic dashboard

3.2 Innovation & technology landscape



Chapter 4 Market Size and Forecast, by Product, 2021-2034 (USD Million)

4.1 Key trends

4.2 Coaxial cables/electronic wires

4.3 Fiber optics cables

4.4 Power cables

4.5 Signal & control cable

4.6 Telecom & data cables



Chapter 5 Market Size and Forecast, by Voltage, 2021-2034 (USD Million)

5.1 Key trends

5.2 Low

5.3 Medium

5.4 High



Chapter 6 Market Size and Forecast, by Application, 2021-2034 (USD Million)

6.1 Key trends

6.2 Food & beverages

6.3 Automotive

6.4 Material handling/logistics

6.5 Entertainment/leisure

6.6 Utilities

6.7 Railways

6.8 Consumer electronics

6.9 Building infrastructure

6.10 Others



Chapter 7 Market Size and Forecast, by Country, 2021-2034 (USD Million)

7.1 Key trends

7.2 UK

7.3 France

7.4 Netherlands

7.5 Italy

7.6 Spain

7.7 Sweden

7.8 Denmark

7.9 Belgium

7.10 Germany

7.11 Russia



Chapter 8 Company Profiles

8.1 Belden

8.2 CommScope

8.3 Datwyler IT Infra

8.4 Elsewedy Electric

8.5 Friedrich Lutze

8.6 Furukawa Electric

8.7 Hellenic Group

8.8 Kabelwerk Eupen

8.9 Klaus Faber

8.10 Lapp Group

8.11 LS Cable & System

8.12 NKT

8.13 Nexans

8.14 Prysmian Group

8.15 SAB Brockskes

8.16 Shawcor

8.17 Studer Cables

8.18 Sumitomo Electric Industries

8.19 Tecnikabel

8.20 TFKable

8.21 TKH Group

8.22 Viakon

8.23 Waskonig & Walter

