U.S. Transformer Market Report 2025: $25.7 Bn Opportunities, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecasts 2021-2034

Dublin, April 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Transformer Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The U.S. transformer industry recorded values of USD 10.3 billion in 2022, USD 11.2 billion in 2023, and USD 12.2 billion in 2024.The U.S. Transformer Market is projected to reach USD 25.7 billion by 2034, rising at a CAGR of 7.7%, driven by increasing electricity demand
Rising energy consumption across industries, infrastructure expansion, and the need for efficient power distribution contribute to market growth. The industrial sector's expansion has resulted in greater electricity consumption, requiring advanced transformers to support higher loads and ensure a stable power supply.
The replacement of outdated transformers with modern, energy-efficient models is becoming a priority, as many existing units fail to meet evolving energy standards. Countries are shifting toward advanced transformer solutions that align with long-term energy demands. In the U.S., the electricity generation utilization in 2023 was projected to surpass 4,100 hours, kWh, underscoring the nation's growing energy needs. Urbanization and industrialization continue to boost demand for high-capacity transformers, positioning the market for strong growth over the next decade.
Market expansion is primarily fueled by increasing power infrastructure investments and the transition toward sustainable energy sources. The shift to renewable energy is a major factor in transformer demand, with renewable energy sources accounting for approximately 43% of total U.S. energy production in 2022. This transition places greater emphasis on modern transformers that can efficiently integrate variable renewable energy into the grid.
The shell core segment is expected to exceed USD 9 billion by 2034, experiencing strong growth due to the rising adoption of renewable energy systems. As the energy sector moves toward sustainable solutions, the need for advanced transformers capable of handling fluctuating loads and integrating renewables into the grid becomes critical.
The distribution transformer segment dominated the U.S. market in 2024, capturing over 69% of the total share. The segment is expected to expand further as industrialization and urban development drive electricity demand. The modernization of power distribution networks is accelerating, leading to increased deployment of energy-efficient transformers. Rising urban populations and expanding commercial infrastructure contribute to higher power consumption, requiring reliable and efficient power transmission solutions.
Innovations in transformer technology are reshaping the industry, particularly in the distribution segment. Advanced core materials are replacing traditional silicon steel cores, reducing energy losses caused by hysteresis and eddy currents. The aging infrastructure in the U.S. further accelerates the need for modern replacements. Industry estimates suggest that between 60 to 80 million distribution transformers are currently in use, with a capacity between 2.5 and 3.5 TVA. Notably, approximately 55% of these units have exceeded 33 years of service and are approaching the end of their operational life. Upgrading aging systems with modern, efficient transformers remains a key focus for sustaining grid reliability and optimizing energy use.
Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast
- Industry trends, key growth drivers, challenges, future opportunities, and regulatory landscape
- Competitive landscape with Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis
- Market size, segmentation, and regional forecasts
- In-depth company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|100
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$12.2 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$25.7 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.7%
|Regions Covered
|United States
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope
1.1 Market definitions
1.2 Base estimates & calculations
1.3 Forecast calculation
1.4 Data sources
1.4.1 Primary
1.4.2 Secondary
1.4.2.1 Paid
1.4.2.2 Public
Chapter 2 Industry Insights
2.1 Industry ecosystem analysis
2.1.1 Vendor matrix
2.2 Regulatory landscape
2.3 Industry impact forces
2.3.1 Growth drivers
2.3.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges
2.4 Growth potential analysis
2.5 Porter's analysis
2.5.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
2.5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
2.5.3 Threat of new entrants
2.5.4 Threat of substitutes
2.6 PESTEL analysis
Chapter 3 Competitive landscape, 2024
3.1 Strategic dashboard
3.2 Innovation & sustainability landscape
Chapter 4 Market Size and Forecast, by Core, 2021-2034 (USD Million, '000 Units)
4.1 Key trends
4.2 Closed
4.3 Shell
4.4 Berry
Chapter 5 Market Size and Forecast, by Product, 2021-2034 (USD Million, '000 Units)
5.1 Key trends
5.2 Distribution transformer
5.3 Power transformer
5.4 Instrument transformer
5.5 Others
Chapter 6 Market Size and Forecast, by Winding, 2021-2034 (USD Million, '000 Units)
6.1 Key trends
6.2 Two winding
6.3 Auto transformer
Chapter 7 Market Size and Forecast, by Cooling, 2021-2034 (USD Million, '000 Units)
7.1 Key trends
7.2 Dry Type
7.2.1 Self-Air
7.2.2 Air blast
7.3 Oil Immersed
7.3.1 Self-cooled
7.3.2 Water cooled
7.3.3 Forced oil
7.3.4 Others
Chapter 8 Market Size and Forecast, by Insulation, 2021-2034 (USD Million, '000 Units)
8.1 Key trends
8.2 Gas
8.3 Oil
8.4 Solid
8.5 Air
8.6 Others
Chapter 9 Market Size and Forecast, by Rating, 2021-2034 (USD Million, '000 Units)
9.1 Key trends
9.2 ? 10 MVA
9.3 > 10 MVA to ? 100 MVA
9.4 > 100 MVA to ? 600 MVA
9.5 > 600 MVA
Chapter 10 Market Size and Forecast, by Mounting, 2021-2034 (USD Million, '000 Units)
10.1 Key trends
10.2 Pad
10.3 Pole
10.4 Others
Chapter 11 Market Size and Forecast, by Application, 2021-2034 (USD Million, '000 Units)
11.1 Key trends
11.2 Residential
11.3 Commercial & industrial
11.4 Utility
Chapter 12 Company Profiles
12.1 Celme S.r.l.
12.2 Daelim Transformer
12.3 Eaton Corporation
12.4 ELSCO Transformer
12.5 Elsewedy Electric
12.6 ERMCO
12.7 General Electric
12.8 Hammond Power Solutions
12.9 Hitachi Energy Ltd.
12.10 HYOSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES
12.11 Jordan Transformer
12.12 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
12.13 ORMAZABAL
12.14 Power Transformers, Inc.
12.15 Siemens
12.16 Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation
12.17 Virginia Transformer Corp.
12.18 Voltamp
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/haheed
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment