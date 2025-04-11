Automotive Radar Market Report 2025: $25 Bn Opportunities, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecasts 2021-2034

Dublin, April 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Radar Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Automotive Radar Market was valued at USD 6.5 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 25 billion by 2034, rising at a CAGR of 14.6%.

This growth is driven by the continuous advancement of radar technology, including innovations such as 4D imaging radar, digital beamforming, and AI-powered radar processing. These enhancements are improving range, resolution, and interference suppression, making radar systems more effective for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving.







Over-the-air (OTA) software updates are allowing vehicles to receive radar capability upgrades, further accelerating adoption. The rise of electric and connected vehicles is also fueling demand, as radar technology plays a crucial role in safety features like blind spot monitoring, adaptive cruise control, and automated parking. With the increasing number of connected vehicles, the industry is transitioning from standalone radar sensors to integrated vehicle networks that facilitate real-time communication with other cars, infrastructure, and cloud-based systems. Strict safety regulations across key regions are further pushing automakers to implement radar-based solutions as standard features in their models.



By frequency, the market is categorized into 24 GHz, 77 GHz, and 79 GHz radar. The 77 GHz segment held the largest market share of over 50% in 2024. Its widespread adoption is driven by its superior resolution and longer detection range, which are essential for critical safety features like lane-keeping assistance and automated emergency braking. Regulations in Europe and North America have established 77 GHz radar as the new industry standard, and recent policy changes in China mandating high-frequency radar systems in all new cars are accelerating adoption in the Asia Pacific region.



The market is segmented into passenger and commercial vehicles, with passenger cars holding a 73.1% share in 2024. Growing consumer preference for enhanced safety features has led to the widespread integration of radar-based driver assistance systems. Technologies such as blind spot detection and adaptive cruise control are becoming standard in personal vehicles, driven by regulatory frameworks and updated safety rating systems. Governments worldwide are enforcing stricter guidelines, making high-frequency radar a necessity for compliance with crash avoidance and occupant protection standards. Automakers are leveraging radar technology to enhance self-driving capabilities, particularly in Level 2 and Level 3 autonomous vehicles, where features like highway pilot and automated lane changes rely on high-precision radar sensors.



In terms of range, the market is divided into medium-range radar (MRR), short-range radar (SRR), and long-range radar (LRR), with MRR dominating in 2024. Its importance is growing in urban mobility, where self-parking and collision avoidance require 360-degree situational awareness. As cities expand smart transportation systems, ride-hailing fleets, electric vehicles, and last-mile delivery services are increasingly integrating MRR for safe navigation in high-traffic environments. The rise of intelligent transportation systems (ITS) is further driving adoption, as radar sensors play a key role in real-time traffic monitoring, predictive analytics, and accident prevention.



The market is also classified by sales channel into OEMs and aftermarket. In 2024, the OEM segment held the dominant share as automakers continued integrating radar systems directly into new vehicle models. Leading manufacturers are collaborating with radar technology providers to enable large-scale deployment of ADAS features in both luxury and mid-range vehicles. As consumer awareness of vehicle safety grows, automakers are increasingly including radar-based solutions as standard rather than optional features.



The Asia Pacific region leads the global automotive radar market, with China alone accounting for USD 1.2 billion in 2024. Investments in autonomous driving, AI-powered sensors, and vehicle electrification are driving growth, with strong support from government initiatives promoting smart transportation and intelligent highway systems. Favorable policies encouraging radar adoption in new energy vehicles (NEVs) are positioning the region at the forefront of innovation in automotive radar technology.



Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast

Industry trends, key growth drivers, challenges, future opportunities, and regulatory landscape

Competitive landscape with Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis

Market size, segmentation, and regional forecasts

In-depth company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2024 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $6.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $25 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.6% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope

1.1 Research design

1.1.1 Research approach

1.1.2 Data collection methods

1.2 Base estimates and calculations

1.2.1 Base year calculation

1.2.2 Key trends for market estimates

1.3 Forecast model

1.4 Primary research & validation

1.4.1 Primary sources

1.4.2 Data mining sources

1.5 Market definitions



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Industry 360 synopsis, 2021-2034



Chapter 3 Industry Insights

3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.2 Supplier landscape

3.2.1 Chipset providers

3.2.2 Radar sensor producers

3.2.3 Tier-1 auto suppliers

3.2.4 AI & software providers

3.3 Profit margin analysis

3.4 Technology & innovation landscape

3.5 Patent analysis

3.6 Use cases

3.7 Price trend

3.8 Key news & initiatives

3.9 Regulatory landscape

3.10 Impact forces

3.10.1 Growth drivers

3.10.1.1 Rising demand for ADAS and autonomous vehicles

3.10.1.2 Technological advancements in radar systems

3.10.1.3 Increasing vehicle electrification and connectivity

3.10.1.4 Growing consumer awareness of road safety

3.10.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.10.2.1 High costs and complex integration

3.10.2.2 Interference and standardization issues

3.11 Growth potential analysis

3.12 Porter's analysis

3.13 PESTEL analysis



Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2024

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Company market share analysis

4.3 Competitive positioning matrix

4.4 Strategic outlook matrix



Chapter 5 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Frequency, 2021-2034 ($Bn, Units)

5.1 Key trends

5.2 24 GHz radar

5.3 77 GHz radar

5.4 79 GHz radar



Chapter 6 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Range, 2021-2034 ($Bn, Units)

6.1 Key trends

6.2 Short-Range radar(SRR)

6.3 Medium-Range radar(MRR)

6.4 Long-Range radar(LRR)



Chapter 7 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Vehicle, 2021-2034 ($Bn, Units)

7.1 Key trends

7.2 Passenger vehicles

7.2.1 Hatchback

7.2.2 Sedan

7.2.3 SUV

7.3 Commercial vehicles

7.3.1 Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV)

7.3.2 Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCV)



Chapter 8 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Sales Channel, 2021-2034 ($Bn, Units)

8.1 Key trends

8.2 OEM

8.3 Aftermarket



Chapter 9 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Application, 2021-2034 ($Bn, Units)

9.1 Key trends

9.2 Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)

9.3 Blind Spot Detection (BSD)

9.4 Forward Collision Warning (FCW)

9.5 Lane Departure Warning System (LDWS)

9.6 Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)

9.7 Parking Assistance (PA)



Chapter 10 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Region, 2021-2034 ($Bn, Units)

10.1 Key trends

10.2 North America

10.2.1 U.S.

10.2.2 Canada

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 UK

10.3.2 Germany

10.3.3 France

10.3.4 Spain

10.3.5 Italy

10.3.6 Russia

10.3.7 Nordics

10.4 Asia-Pacific

10.4.1 China

10.4.2 India

10.4.3 Japan

10.4.4 South Korea

10.4.5 ANZ

10.4.6 Southeast Asia

10.5 Latin America

10.5.1 Brazil

10.5.2 Mexico

10.5.3 Argentina

10.6 MEA

10.6.1 UAE

10.6.2 South Africa

10.6.3 Saudi Arabia



Chapter 11 Company Profiles

11.1 Analog Devices

11.2 Aptiv

11.3 Arbe Robotics

11.4 Bosch

11.5 Continental

11.6 Denso

11.7 Echodyne

11.8 Fujitsu Ten

11.9 Hella

11.10 Hitachi Astemo

11.11 Infineon Technologies

11.12 Mitsubishi Electric

11.13 NXP Semiconductors

11.14 Oculii

11.15 Smart Radar System

11.16 Texas Instruments

11.17 Uhnder

11.18 Valeo

11.19 Veoneer

11.20 ZF Friedrichshafen

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bvkup

