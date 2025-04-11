Europe Hydrogen Industry Report 2025: $61.6 Bn Market Opportunities, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecasts 2021-2034

Dublin, April 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Hydrogen Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Europe Hydrogen Market was valued at USD 40.2 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 60.1 billion by 2034, rising at a CAGR of 4.2%

The drive to lower emissions and the expanding industrial landscape in emerging economies are key factors boosting market growth. Several European nations, including Germany, Spain, and France, have defined investment and production goals to enhance hydrogen operations. The region is also developing an extensive hydrogen infrastructure network that will link multiple hydrogen hubs and elevate product demand.







The rising implementation of hydrogen programs, the urgent need to curb carbon emissions, and the increasing adoption of hydrogen in fuel cells are key market drivers. Various European countries are rolling out policies to integrate hydrogen into their long-term energy strategies. The Clean Hydrogen Alliance and Horizon Europe initiatives are expected to accelerate innovation and expand hydrogen's role in decarbonization. Several nations are investing heavily in infrastructure, research, and production to position hydrogen as a key energy source. The UK Hydrogen Strategy underscores its importance in reducing carbon footprints in industries and transportation.



Europe is also fostering international collaboration to advance hydrogen technologies and streamline regulatory frameworks. Countries such as the Netherlands, Spain, and Norway are leading efforts in policy implementation, encouraging innovation, and scaling production. Such initiatives at the EU level are expected to accelerate hydrogen adoption across multiple sectors.



The blue hydrogen segment is projected to surpass USD 5 billion by 2034 as governments and industries seek cost-effective decarbonization solutions. With growing investments and advancements in carbon capture and storage (CCS) technologies, cooperation among energy, industrial, and technology sectors is intensifying. The demand for blue hydrogen is rising due to its affordability and feasibility in existing infrastructure, making it a preferred option for various applications.



Green hydrogen is set to witness significant growth, driven by aggressive decarbonization goals and substantial government support. The EU's Fit for 55 initiative aims to cut emissions by 55% by 2030, reinforcing the shift towards cleaner hydrogen solutions. A range of funding programs is further accelerating the transition to green hydrogen. With sustainability at the forefront, governments are prioritizing policies that facilitate large-scale production and integration into energy grids.



Grey hydrogen remains the most widely used form of hydrogen in Europe, supplying a significant share of the region's demand. Industries such as petrochemicals, ammonia production, and refining rely heavily on grey hydrogen as a key raw material. The sector is gradually transitioning towards cleaner alternatives, but grey hydrogen continues to dominate due to its cost-effectiveness and widespread availability.



Based on applications, the hydrogen market in Europe is segmented into petroleum refining, chemicals, and other industries. The petroleum refining sector held a 60% market share in 2024, with hydrogen playing a crucial role in removing impurities during processing. Increased investments in cleaner refining technologies and renewable hydrogen integration are expected to drive growth in this segment.



The chemical sector is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% by 2034, fueled by the shift towards sustainable processes and the rising adoption of hydrogen in industrial applications. The growing interest in hydrogen for high-energy industrial tasks is expected to expand the market further. Other sectors, including power generation, aerospace, and transport, are also exploring hydrogen integration as part of their decarbonization efforts.



Germany hydrogen market is anticipated to exceed USD 5.2 billion by 2034, supported by national hydrogen strategies and large-scale investment plans. Several European countries are scaling up renewable hydrogen production with various funding programs, aiming to accelerate adoption. The expansion of hydrogen refueling stations, the integration of wind and solar power with hydrogen production, and the development of large-scale pipeline networks are further shaping market dynamics across the region.



Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast

Industry trends, key growth drivers, challenges, future opportunities, and regulatory landscape

Competitive landscape with Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis

Market size, segmentation, and regional forecasts

In-depth company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 80 Forecast Period 2024 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $40.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $60.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.2% Regions Covered Europe





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope

1.1 Research design

1.2 Base estimates & calculations

1.3 Forecast model

1.4 Primary research & validation

1.4.1 Primary sources

1.4.2 Data mining sources

1.5 Market definitions



Chapter 2 Industry Insights

2.1 Industry ecosystem

2.2 Regulatory landscape

2.3 Industry impact forces

2.3.1 Growth drivers

2.3.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

2.4 Growth potential analysis

2.5 Porter's analysis

2.5.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

2.5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

2.5.3 Threat of new entrants

2.5.4 Threat of substitutes

2.6 PESTEL analysis



Chapter 3 Competitive landscape, 2024

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Strategic dashboard

3.3 Innovation & technology landscape



Chapter 4 Market Size and Forecast, by Type, 2021-2034 (USD Billion & MT)

4.1 Key trends

4.2 Grey

4.3 Blue

4.4 Green



Chapter 5 Market Size and Forecast, by Application, 2021-2034 (USD Billion & MT)

5.1 Key trends

5.2 Petroleum refinery

5.3 Chemical

5.4 Others



Chapter 6 Market Size and Forecast, by Country, 2021-2034 (USD Billion & MT)

6.1 Key trends

6.2 Germany

6.3 UK

6.4 France

6.5 Italy

6.6 Netherlands

6.7 Russia



Chapter 7 Company Profiles

7.1 Air Liquide

7.2 Air Products and Chemicals

7.3 Ballard Power Systems

7.4 Cummins

7.5 CALORIC

7.6 Claind srl

7.7 ENGIE

7.8 Enel Spa

7.9 HyGear

7.10 Linde plc

7.11 Mahler AGS GmbH

7.12 McPhy Energy S.A.

7.13 Messer

7.14 Nel ASA

7.15 NUVERA FUEL CELLS, LLC

7.16 Plug Power

7.17 Resonac Holdings Corporation

7.18 TAIYO NIPPON SANSO CORPORATION

7.19 Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

7.20 Xebec Adsorption Inc.



