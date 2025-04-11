Europe Transformer Industry Report 2025: $24.6 Bn Market Opportunities, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecasts 2021-2034

Dublin, April 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Transformer Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Europe Transformer Market was valued at USD 11.5 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 24.6 billion by 2034, rising at a CAGR of 8.1%

The primary driver behind this growth is the increasing demand for electricity and the ongoing expansion of the power distribution network across the continent. Governments and private sectors in several European nations are heavily investing in the energy sector to ensure a steady and efficient energy supply. For example, the European Investment Bank has already allocated over USD 145 billion to energy projects over the past decade, boosting the demand for transformers.







As urbanization and industrialization continue to rise in Europe, the need for transformers is becoming even more critical. Several countries in the region are prioritizing clean energy technologies, increasing the need for advanced and efficient transmission systems. Additionally, the rapid adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) and smart grids is contributing to the demand for energy-efficient transformers as power systems undergo modernization to accommodate new technological advancements.



The European transformer market is also benefiting from the integration of cutting-edge technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT), which are transforming power distribution systems. These innovations are enabling the development of more efficient transformers, further driving market expansion.



In terms of market segments, the shell core segment is expected to surpass USD 8.7 billion by 2034, driven largely by the global shift towards renewable energy sources. In fact, renewable energy accounted for nearly 43% of Europe's total energy production in 2022, solidifying the region's leadership in clean energy production. The distribution transformer segment, which held more than 56.5% of the market share in 2024, remains the largest revenue contributor due to the growing energy demands linked to industrial and urban growth. As the demand for energy continues to rise across Europe, the transformer market is poised to grow even further, spurred by the need for more efficient systems to meet the region's evolving energy requirements.



Germany, one of the key players in the European transformer market, witnessed steady growth over recent years, with market values increasing year after year. Geopolitical factors and government policies aimed at optimizing electricity consumption are expected to continue influencing the demand for transformers across the region. As a result, the European transformer market is set for substantial expansion over the coming years, driven by both technological advancements and growing energy needs.



Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast

Industry trends, key growth drivers, challenges, future opportunities, and regulatory landscape

Competitive landscape with Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis

Market size, segmentation, and regional forecasts

In-depth company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2024 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $11.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $24.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.1% Regions Covered Europe



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope

1.1 Market definitions

1.2 Base estimates & calculations

1.3 Forecast calculation

1.4 Data sources

1.4.1 Primary

1.4.2 Secondary

1.4.2.1 Paid

1.4.2.2 Public



Chapter 2 Industry Insights

2.1 Industry ecosystem analysis

2.1.1 Vendor matrix

2.2 Regulatory landscape

2.3 Industry impact forces

2.3.1 Growth drivers

2.3.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

2.4 Growth potential analysis

2.5 Porter's analysis

2.5.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

2.5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

2.5.3 Threat of new entrants

2.5.4 Threat of substitutes

2.6 PESTEL analysis



Chapter 3 Competitive landscape, 2024

3.1 Strategic dashboard

3.2 Innovation & sustainability landscape



Chapter 4 Market Size and Forecast, by Core, 2021-2034 (USD Million, '000 Units)

4.1 Key trends

4.2 Closed

4.3 Shell

4.4 Berry



Chapter 5 Market Size and Forecast, by Product, 2021-2034 (USD Million, '000 Units)

5.1 Key trends

5.2 Distribution transformer

5.3 Power transformer

5.4 Instrument transformer

5.5 Others



Chapter 6 Market Size and Forecast, by Winding, 2021-2034 (USD Million, '000 Units)

6.1 Key trends

6.2 Two winding

6.3 Auto transformer



Chapter 7 Market Size and Forecast, by Cooling, 2021-2034 (USD Million, '000 Units)

7.1 Key trends

7.2 Dry Type

7.2.1 Self-Air

7.2.2 Air blast

7.3 Oil Immersed

7.3.1 Self-cooled

7.3.2 Water cooled

7.3.3 Forced oil

7.3.4 Others



Chapter 8 Market Size and Forecast, by Insulation, 2021-2034 (USD Million, '000 Units)

8.1 Key trends

8.2 Gas

8.3 Oil

8.4 Solid

8.5 Air

8.6 Others



Chapter 9 Market Size and Forecast, by Rating, 2021-2034 (USD Million, '000 Units)

9.1 Key trends

9.2 - 10 MVA

9.3 > 10 MVA to ? 100 MVA

9.4 > 100 MVA to ? 600 MVA

9.5 > 600 MVA



Chapter 10 Market Size and Forecast, by Mounting, 2021-2034 (USD Million, '000 Units)

10.1 Key trends

10.2 Pad

10.3 Pole

10.4 Others



Chapter 11 Market Size and Forecast, by Application, 2021-2034 (USD Million, '000 Units)

11.1 Key trends

11.2 Residential

11.3 Commercial & industrial

11.4 Utility



Chapter 12 Market Size and Forecast, by Country, 2021-2034 (USD Million, '000 Units)

12.1 Key trends

12.2 Germany

12.3 France

12.4 Russia

12.5 UK

12.6 Italy

12.7 Spain

12.8 Netherlands



Chapter 13 Company Profiles

13.1 ABB

13.2 Celme S.r.l.

13.3 ERMCO

13.4 Elsewedy Electric

13.5 Eaton Corporation

13.6 General Electric

13.7 Hitachi Energy Ltd.

13.8 Hammond Power Solutions

13.9 HYOSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES

13.10 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

13.11 ORMAZABAL

13.12 Power Transformers, Inc.

13.13 Siemens

13.14 Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation

13.15 Voltamp

