Class 8 Truck Market Report 2025: $399.5 Bn Opportunities, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecasts 2021-2034

The Class 8 Truck Market was valued at USD 265.9 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 399.5 billion by 2034, rising at a CAGR of 4.5%

Market expansion is fueled by increasing international trade, infrastructure development, and growing demand for efficient freight transportation. The liberalization of trade policies and cross-border connectivity initiatives have driven the need for high-performance trucks to support logistics and supply chain operations. Expanding industrial sectors and the rise of global e-commerce are further amplifying demand, leading to higher investments in advanced trucking solutions.







The integration of modern technologies is transforming the industry, with fleet operators adopting autonomous driving systems, telematics, and advanced safety features to improve efficiency and reduce operational costs. Rising expectations for fleet optimization and driver safety encourage businesses to invest in vehicles equipped with cutting-edge capabilities, accelerating market competition and technological advancements. Industry players are focused on enhancing vehicle design, fuel efficiency, and sustainability to align with evolving environmental regulations and logistics requirements.



The market is segmented based on fuel types, including diesel, natural gas, and hybrid electric models. In 2024, diesel-powered trucks accounted for more than 75% of the total market share. These vehicles remain the preferred choice due to their durability, high torque output, and ability to cover long distances without frequent refueling. Heavy-duty freight transport, construction, and other industrial applications continue to rely heavily on diesel engines, supported by a well-established refueling infrastructure. While the industry is gradually shifting toward alternative fuels, diesel trucks maintain strong market dominance due to their reliability and cost-effectiveness.



In terms of vehicle configuration, the market is divided into day cab and sleeper cab variants. In 2024, sleeper cabs represented over 72% of the total market, driven by the growing demand for long-haul transportation. These trucks provide drivers with comfortable resting spaces, helping companies comply with mandated rest periods and improving workforce retention. Advanced sleeper cab models come with integrated safety technologies such as lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, and blind spot detection, enhancing operational safety and efficiency.



Regionally, the Asia-Pacific sector is experiencing significant growth, with China leading the segment, generating approximately USD 144 million in revenue in 2024. Rapid urbanization, economic expansion, and increasing infrastructure investments across major economies contribute to heightened demand for Class 8 trucks.

The expansion of logistics networks and e-commerce businesses is further pushing the need for efficient transportation systems. Rising industrial output and government-backed infrastructure projects ensure that demand for freight vehicles remains strong, positioning the region as a key growth hub in the global Class 8 truck market.



