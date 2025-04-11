U.S. Boiler Industry Report 2025: $7.9 Bn Market Opportunities, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecasts 2021-2034

Dublin, April 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Boiler Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The U.S. Boiler Market was valued at USD 4.5 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 7.9 billion by 2034, rising at a CAGR of 5.7%
Increasing concerns about carbon emissions and the replacement of outdated steam-generating units with energy-efficient boilers will drive market expansion. Aging infrastructure and the push for sustainable solutions are accelerating the demand for modern systems. Investments in manufacturing and the adoption of advanced boilers will align with decarbonization policies, while stricter environmental regulations will support the industry's progression.
Government initiatives and industrial policies are reinforcing market dynamics, emphasizing cleaner energy use and efficiency improvements. The shift toward low-emission heating solutions, including biofuel-compatible boilers, aligns with sustainability objectives. The market will benefit from the expansion of district heating networks and ongoing replacements of obsolete units.
Private and public sector efforts to enhance manufacturing and commercial facilities contribute to a robust business environment. Federal initiatives focusing on industrial growth and energy efficiency reinforce the market outlook. The decline in coal-fired power generation in favor of cleaner energy sources has also influenced carbon reduction efforts, enhancing demand for efficient boiler technologies.
By capacity, the market includes segments ranging from 0.3 to over 250 MMBtu/hr. Boilers in the 0.3 to 2.5 MMBtu/hr range are widely used in commercial spaces like hotels, offices, schools, and retail centers due to their affordability, quick installation, and ease of maintenance. The 2.5 to 10 MMBtu/hr segment is witnessing steady demand driven by increasing floor space in commercial buildings and technological upgrades in heating systems.
Medium-capacity boilers between 10 and 50 MMBtu/hr will expand at a 5% CAGR through 2034, fueled by applications in food processing, chemical production, and refineries. Systems in the 50 to 100 MMBtu/hr range, valued at USD 2 billion in 2024, are set for significant growth as demand increases in sectors such as metal manufacturing, paper production, and industrial processing. High-capacity units ranging from 100 to 250 MMBtu/hr are gaining traction in steel mills, petrochemical plants, and food processing facilities. The largest category, exceeding 250 MMBtu/hr, is seeing increased adoption due to stringent emissions regulations and cost-effective heating solutions.
Technological advancements are shaping market trends, with condensing boiler technology expected to witness a CAGR of over 9% through 2034. These units enhance efficiency by cooling steam to condense water vapors, optimizing fuel consumption. In contrast, traditional non-condensing boilers remain a preferred choice for industrial space and water heating due to their cost advantages and reliability.
Regulatory measures aimed at achieving net-zero emissions by 2050 are driving industries to transition from fossil fuel-based heating to electrified alternatives. The growing need for space heating, cold climate conditions, and infrastructure upgrades are reinforcing the demand for steam boilers. Rising investments in industrial expansion and compliance with energy efficiency standards further bolster market growth.
Hot water boiler demand, estimated at USD 3.5 billion in 2024, is increasing across commercial facilities as businesses replace legacy systems to meet sustainability benchmarks. Regional markets such as East North Central and West South Central are witnessing notable growth due to policy-driven energy transitions and expanding industrial development.
Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast
- Industry trends, key growth drivers, challenges, future opportunities, and regulatory landscape
- Competitive landscape with Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis
- Market size, segmentation, and regional forecasts
- In-depth company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|150
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$4.5 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$7.9 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.7%
|Regions Covered
|United States
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope
1.1 Market scope & definitions
1.2 Market estimates & forecast parameters
1.3 Forecast calculation
1.4 Data sources
1.4.1 Primary
1.4.2 Secondary
1.4.2.1 Paid
1.4.2.2 Public
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Industry 360 synopsis, 2021-2032
Chapter 3 Industry Insights
3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.2 Regulatory landscape
3.3 Industry impact forces
3.3.1 Growth drivers
3.3.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges
3.4 Growth potential analysis
3.5 Porter's analysis
3.6 PESTEL analysis
Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2024
4.1 Strategic outlook
4.2 Innovation & sustainability landscape
Chapter 5 Market Size and Forecast, by Fuel (USD Million, MMBTU/hr & Units)
5.1 Key trends
5.2 Natural gas
5.3 Oil
5.4 Coal
5.5 Others
Chapter 6 Market Size and Forecast, by Capacity (USD Million, MMBTU/hr & Units)
6.1 Key trends
6.2 0.3 - 2.5 MMBtu/hr
6.3 2.5 - 10 MMBtu/hr
6.4 10 - 50 MMBtu/hr
6.5 50 - 100 MMBtu/hr
6.6 100 - 250 MMBtu/hr
6.7 > 250 MMBtu/hr
Chapter 7 Market Size and Forecast, by Technology (USD Million, MMBTU/hr & Units)
7.1 Key trends
7.2 Condensing
7.3 Non-condensing
Chapter 8 Market Size and Forecast, by Product (USD Million, MMBTU/hr & Units)
8.1 Key trends
8.2 Hot water
8.3 Steam
Chapter 9 Market Size and Forecast, by Application (USD Million, MMBTU/hr & Units)
9.1 Key trends
9.2 Commercial
9.2.1 Offices
9.2.2 Healthcare facilities
9.2.3 Educational institutions
9.2.4 Lodgings
9.2.5 Retail stores
9.2.6 Others
9.3 Industrial
9.3.1 Food processing
9.3.2 Pulp & paper
9.3.3 Chemical
9.3.4 Refining
9.3.5 Primary metal
9.3.6 Others
Chapter 10 Market Size and Forecast, by Region (USD Million, MMBTU/hr & Units)
10.1 Key trends
10.2 East North Central
10.2.1 Illinois
10.2.2 Indiana
10.2.3 Michigan
10.2.4 Ohio
10.2.5 Wisconsin
10.3 West South Central
10.3.1 Arkansas
10.3.2 Louisiana
10.3.3 Oklahoma
10.3.4 Texas
10.4 South Atlantic
10.4.1 Delaware
10.4.2 Florida
10.4.3 Georgia
10.4.4 Maryland
10.4.5 North Carolina
10.4.6 South Carolina
10.4.7 Virginia
10.4.8 West Virginia
10.4.9 Washington D.C.
10.5 North East
10.5.1 Connecticut
10.5.2 Maine
10.5.3 Massachusetts
10.5.4 New Hampshire
10.5.5 Rhode Island
10.5.6 Vermont
10.5.7 New Jersey
10.5.8 New York
10.5.9 Pennsylvania
10.6 East South Central
10.6.1 Kentucky
10.6.2 Alabama
10.6.3 Mississippi
10.6.4 Tennessee
10.7 West North Central
10.7.1 Kansas
10.7.2 Iowa
10.7.3 Missouri
10.7.4 Minnesota
10.7.5 North Dakota
10.7.6 Nebraska
10.7.7 South Dakota
10.8 Pacific States
10.8.1 California
10.8.2 Alaska
10.8.3 Oregon
10.8.4 Hawaii
10.8.5 Washington
10.9 Mountain States
10.9.1 Colorado
10.9.2 Arizona
10.9.3 Nevada
10.9.4 Utah
10.9.5 Idaho
10.9.6 New Mexico
10.9.7 Montana
10.9.8 Wyoming
Chapter 11 Company Profiles
11.1 A.O. Smith
11.2 AERCO
11.3 Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc.
11.4 Bradford White Corporation, USA
11.5 Burnham Commercial Boilers
11.6 Clayton Industries
11.7 Cleaver-Brooks
11.8 Columbia Boiler Company
11.9 Energy Kinetics
11.10 Fulton
11.11 General Electric
11.12 HTP
11.13 Hurst Boiler & Welding Co., Inc.
11.14 Lennox International Inc.
11.15 Miura America Co., LTD.
11.16 P.M. Lattner Manufacturing Co.
11.17 Parker Boiler
11.18 PB Heat, LLC
11.19 Precision Boilers
11.20 Rentech Boiler Systems, Inc.
11.21 IHI Corporation
11.22 Thermal Solutions LLC
11.23 U.S. Boiler Company, LLC
11.24 Victory Energy Operations
11.25 WM Technologies LLC
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qujprj
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment