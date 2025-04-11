U.S. Boiler Industry Report 2025: $7.9 Bn Market Opportunities, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecasts 2021-2034

Dublin, April 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Boiler Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. Boiler Market was valued at USD 4.5 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 7.9 billion by 2034, rising at a CAGR of 5.7%

Increasing concerns about carbon emissions and the replacement of outdated steam-generating units with energy-efficient boilers will drive market expansion. Aging infrastructure and the push for sustainable solutions are accelerating the demand for modern systems. Investments in manufacturing and the adoption of advanced boilers will align with decarbonization policies, while stricter environmental regulations will support the industry's progression.







Government initiatives and industrial policies are reinforcing market dynamics, emphasizing cleaner energy use and efficiency improvements. The shift toward low-emission heating solutions, including biofuel-compatible boilers, aligns with sustainability objectives. The market will benefit from the expansion of district heating networks and ongoing replacements of obsolete units.

Private and public sector efforts to enhance manufacturing and commercial facilities contribute to a robust business environment. Federal initiatives focusing on industrial growth and energy efficiency reinforce the market outlook. The decline in coal-fired power generation in favor of cleaner energy sources has also influenced carbon reduction efforts, enhancing demand for efficient boiler technologies.



By capacity, the market includes segments ranging from 0.3 to over 250 MMBtu/hr. Boilers in the 0.3 to 2.5 MMBtu/hr range are widely used in commercial spaces like hotels, offices, schools, and retail centers due to their affordability, quick installation, and ease of maintenance. The 2.5 to 10 MMBtu/hr segment is witnessing steady demand driven by increasing floor space in commercial buildings and technological upgrades in heating systems.



Medium-capacity boilers between 10 and 50 MMBtu/hr will expand at a 5% CAGR through 2034, fueled by applications in food processing, chemical production, and refineries. Systems in the 50 to 100 MMBtu/hr range, valued at USD 2 billion in 2024, are set for significant growth as demand increases in sectors such as metal manufacturing, paper production, and industrial processing. High-capacity units ranging from 100 to 250 MMBtu/hr are gaining traction in steel mills, petrochemical plants, and food processing facilities. The largest category, exceeding 250 MMBtu/hr, is seeing increased adoption due to stringent emissions regulations and cost-effective heating solutions.



Technological advancements are shaping market trends, with condensing boiler technology expected to witness a CAGR of over 9% through 2034. These units enhance efficiency by cooling steam to condense water vapors, optimizing fuel consumption. In contrast, traditional non-condensing boilers remain a preferred choice for industrial space and water heating due to their cost advantages and reliability.



Regulatory measures aimed at achieving net-zero emissions by 2050 are driving industries to transition from fossil fuel-based heating to electrified alternatives. The growing need for space heating, cold climate conditions, and infrastructure upgrades are reinforcing the demand for steam boilers. Rising investments in industrial expansion and compliance with energy efficiency standards further bolster market growth.

Hot water boiler demand, estimated at USD 3.5 billion in 2024, is increasing across commercial facilities as businesses replace legacy systems to meet sustainability benchmarks. Regional markets such as East North Central and West South Central are witnessing notable growth due to policy-driven energy transitions and expanding industrial development.



Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast

Industry trends, key growth drivers, challenges, future opportunities, and regulatory landscape

Competitive landscape with Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis

Market size, segmentation, and regional forecasts

In-depth company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2024 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $4.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $7.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.7% Regions Covered United States





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope

1.1 Market scope & definitions

1.2 Market estimates & forecast parameters

1.3 Forecast calculation

1.4 Data sources

1.4.1 Primary

1.4.2 Secondary

1.4.2.1 Paid

1.4.2.2 Public



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Industry 360 synopsis, 2021-2032



Chapter 3 Industry Insights

3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.2 Regulatory landscape

3.3 Industry impact forces

3.3.1 Growth drivers

3.3.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.4 Growth potential analysis

3.5 Porter's analysis

3.6 PESTEL analysis



Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2024

4.1 Strategic outlook

4.2 Innovation & sustainability landscape



Chapter 5 Market Size and Forecast, by Fuel (USD Million, MMBTU/hr & Units)

5.1 Key trends

5.2 Natural gas

5.3 Oil

5.4 Coal

5.5 Others



Chapter 6 Market Size and Forecast, by Capacity (USD Million, MMBTU/hr & Units)

6.1 Key trends

6.2 0.3 - 2.5 MMBtu/hr

6.3 2.5 - 10 MMBtu/hr

6.4 10 - 50 MMBtu/hr

6.5 50 - 100 MMBtu/hr

6.6 100 - 250 MMBtu/hr

6.7 > 250 MMBtu/hr



Chapter 7 Market Size and Forecast, by Technology (USD Million, MMBTU/hr & Units)

7.1 Key trends

7.2 Condensing

7.3 Non-condensing



Chapter 8 Market Size and Forecast, by Product (USD Million, MMBTU/hr & Units)

8.1 Key trends

8.2 Hot water

8.3 Steam



Chapter 9 Market Size and Forecast, by Application (USD Million, MMBTU/hr & Units)

9.1 Key trends

9.2 Commercial

9.2.1 Offices

9.2.2 Healthcare facilities

9.2.3 Educational institutions

9.2.4 Lodgings

9.2.5 Retail stores

9.2.6 Others

9.3 Industrial

9.3.1 Food processing

9.3.2 Pulp & paper

9.3.3 Chemical

9.3.4 Refining

9.3.5 Primary metal

9.3.6 Others



Chapter 10 Market Size and Forecast, by Region (USD Million, MMBTU/hr & Units)

10.1 Key trends

10.2 East North Central

10.2.1 Illinois

10.2.2 Indiana

10.2.3 Michigan

10.2.4 Ohio

10.2.5 Wisconsin

10.3 West South Central

10.3.1 Arkansas

10.3.2 Louisiana

10.3.3 Oklahoma

10.3.4 Texas

10.4 South Atlantic

10.4.1 Delaware

10.4.2 Florida

10.4.3 Georgia

10.4.4 Maryland

10.4.5 North Carolina

10.4.6 South Carolina

10.4.7 Virginia

10.4.8 West Virginia

10.4.9 Washington D.C.

10.5 North East

10.5.1 Connecticut

10.5.2 Maine

10.5.3 Massachusetts

10.5.4 New Hampshire

10.5.5 Rhode Island

10.5.6 Vermont

10.5.7 New Jersey

10.5.8 New York

10.5.9 Pennsylvania

10.6 East South Central

10.6.1 Kentucky

10.6.2 Alabama

10.6.3 Mississippi

10.6.4 Tennessee

10.7 West North Central

10.7.1 Kansas

10.7.2 Iowa

10.7.3 Missouri

10.7.4 Minnesota

10.7.5 North Dakota

10.7.6 Nebraska

10.7.7 South Dakota

10.8 Pacific States

10.8.1 California

10.8.2 Alaska

10.8.3 Oregon

10.8.4 Hawaii

10.8.5 Washington

10.9 Mountain States

10.9.1 Colorado

10.9.2 Arizona

10.9.3 Nevada

10.9.4 Utah

10.9.5 Idaho

10.9.6 New Mexico

10.9.7 Montana

10.9.8 Wyoming



Chapter 11 Company Profiles

11.1 A.O. Smith

11.2 AERCO

11.3 Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc.

11.4 Bradford White Corporation, USA

11.5 Burnham Commercial Boilers

11.6 Clayton Industries

11.7 Cleaver-Brooks

11.8 Columbia Boiler Company

11.9 Energy Kinetics

11.10 Fulton

11.11 General Electric

11.12 HTP

11.13 Hurst Boiler & Welding Co., Inc.

11.14 Lennox International Inc.

11.15 Miura America Co., LTD.

11.16 P.M. Lattner Manufacturing Co.

11.17 Parker Boiler

11.18 PB Heat, LLC

11.19 Precision Boilers

11.20 Rentech Boiler Systems, Inc.

11.21 IHI Corporation

11.22 Thermal Solutions LLC

11.23 U.S. Boiler Company, LLC

11.24 Victory Energy Operations

11.25 WM Technologies LLC

