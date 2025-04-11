|Series
|RIKB 26 1015
|RIKB 35 0917
|Settlement Date
|04/16/2025
|04/16/2025
|Total Amount Allocated (MM)
|10,200
|3,182
|All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield)
|98.667
|/
|7.680
|101.500
|/
|6.790
|Total Number of Bids Received
|20
|17
|Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
|11,550
|3,462
|Total Number of Successful Bids
|17
|15
|Number of Bids Allocated in Full
|17
|15
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated
|98.667
|/
|7.680
|101.500
|/
|6.790
|Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated
|98.755
|/
|7.620
|102.219
|/
|6.690
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full
|98.667
|/
|7.680
|101.500
|/
|6.790
|Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield)
|98.713
|/
|7.650
|101.662
|/
|6.760
|Best Bid (Price / Yield)
|98.755
|/
|7.620
|102.219
|/
|6.690
|Worst Bid (Price / Yield)
|98.639
|/
|7.700
|101.350
|/
|6.810
|Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield)
|98.705
|/
|7.650
|101.638
|/
|6.770
|Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
|100.00 %
|100.00 %
|Bid to Cover Ratio
|1.13
|1.09
Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 26 1015 - RIKB 35 0917
| Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management
