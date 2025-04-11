Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 26 1015 - RIKB 35 0917

 Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management

Series RIKB 26 1015RIKB 35 0917
Settlement Date 04/16/202504/16/2025
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 10,2003,182
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield) 98.667/7.680101.500/6.790
Total Number of Bids Received 2017
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 11,5503,462
Total Number of Successful Bids 1715
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 1715
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated 98.667/7.680101.500/6.790
Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated 98.755/7.620102.219/6.690
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full 98.667/7.680101.500/6.790
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield) 98.713/7.650101.662/6.760
Best Bid (Price / Yield) 98.755/7.620102.219/6.690
Worst Bid (Price / Yield) 98.639/7.700101.350/6.810
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield) 98.705/7.650101.638/6.770
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 %100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 1.131.09

