Skycorp Solar Group Limited Appoints Feng Shibo to Board of Directors

Ningbo, China, April 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skycorp Solar Group Limited (the “Company” or “PN”), a reputable solar PV product provider engaged in the manufacture and sale of solar cables and solar connectors, today announced the appointment of Feng Shibo to the Company’s Board of Directors (“the Board”) and as Chair of the Audit Committee, effective April 08, 2025.

Mr. Feng is currently CFO of China Forestry Treasury Center Limited, where he manages financing, internal controls, and financial systems. Previously, he served as Senior Vice President at Shandong Hi-Speed Resources Fund, overseeing financing for large real estate projects. He also worked at Guotai Junan Securities Co. Ltd. and managed audits for major clients during his time at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, accumulating over a decade of diverse financial advisory experience. Mr. Feng holds a Bachelor's degree in Finance and a Master's degree in Professional Accounting.

Li Baosong has resigned as an Independent Director of the Board for personal reasons, effective April 08, 2025.

Mr. Weiqi Huang, Chairman and CEO of the Company commented: “We are thrilled to welcome Shibo to the Board of Directors. His strategic vision and rich experience in corporate financing will bring invaluable perspective as we execute our business growth plan and drive shareholder value creation. Mr. Feng will combine strategic planning with practical execution, consistently delivering value in capital operations, risk management, and financial optimization, with both international insight and local expertise. His appointment underscores the continued commitment to recruit new independent and highly qualified directors to deliver long-term shareholder returns.”

About Skycorp Solar Group Limited

Skycorp Solar Group Limited is a solar photovoltaic (PV) product provider focused on manufacturing and selling solar cables and connectors. We also partner with various IC chip manufacturers to offer new and used GPU and HPC servers. Our operations are managed through our subsidiaries, including Ningbo Skycorp Solar Co., Ltd., in China.

The Company’s mission is to become a green energy solutions provider for data centers by utilizing solar power and delivering eco-friendly solar PV products. By leveraging the Company’s expertise in solar technologies and relationships with HPC server clients, it aims to expand offerings of solar PV products and server solutions for enterprise customers. For more information, please visit: https://www.skycorp.com .

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as “may, “will, “intend,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “estimate” or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of the registration statement filed with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov . The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

For more information, please contact: