Mic Drop for Easter: TikTok Rapper Nova Starr Spits Truth About What Kids Really Want This Spring in ‘MGA Presents: EGG$$$$$'

LOS ANGELES, April 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MGA Entertainment (MGA), one of the largest privately held toy and entertainment companies in the world, is defying traditional Easter activity and gifting norms with “MGA Presents: EGG$$$$$.” The audacious diss track and music video, which dropped today, features top TikTok talent and a Billboard Music Award-nominated production team.

With prices of eggs skyrocketing across the U.S. this year – predicted to increase by 57.6% in 2025 (according to U.S. Department of Agriculture) – kids want their parents and guardians to know that they don’t want to dye Easter eggs this year – they want toys from MGA Entertainment at an affordable price. As the voice of kids everywhere, MGA is dishing out this stance on eggs to adult gift givers, teaming up with seven-year-old TikTok sensation and rapper, Nova Starr, and acclaimed music video director, Daniel Iglesias Jr. (best known for Megan Thee Stallion’s “BOA”), to create the second-ever shoppable music video for toys.

Set in a grandiose mansion with vast gardens, “MGA Presents: EGG$$$$$” has all the traditional features of a rap video including backup dancers, a pink sports car, and luxurious interiors. It also has piles of toys from MGA brands – including L.O.L. Surprise!™, MGA’s Miniverse™, Moj Moj™, and more, that come in round, egg-shaped capsules for hiding for Easter “egg” hunts – that are available to shop directly from the video. Despite the opulent vibe, the campaign emphasizes that seasonal toys don’t have to come with a massive price tag, as many of the products are under $10.

“We’re thrilled to bring back our innovative gift guide campaign for Easter this year, turning up the volume with an all-new rap and shoppable music video,” said Josh Hackbarth, Chief Marketing Officer at MGA Entertainment. “’MGA Presents: EGG$$$$$’ represents our commitment to giving kids a voice to share what they really want for the holidays. It’s a high-energy, engaging, and fresh way to inspire families to rethink their Easter and spring holiday traditions, and we can’t wait for everyone to experience the fun!”

In December 2024, MGA launched “MGA Presents: Dissmas,” a holiday-themed diss track on the season’s enemy of kids – gift cards – with The Rizzler, which was the first-of-its-kind shoppable music video highlighting toys’ superior reign over the holiday wish list. MGA’s approach to the virtual toy catalog offered a completely new, disruptive way to shop – and it’s back again with this year’s version for Easter and spring holidays. To bring the video to life, MGA teamed up again with VIRTUE Worldwide (VIRTUE), the creative agency known for powering culture-first marketing, and Pulse Films, the award-winning production and talent management company – both part of VICE Media – to produce the second iteration of “MGA Presents.” These music video campaigns are a marker of MGA’s commitment to breaking the mold and embodying the overarching voice of kids who want toys over anything else.

“At VIRTUE, we’re all about providing fresh ideas that effectively and creatively connect brands with their audiences in unexpected ways,” said Kerry Tucker, Co-President of VIRTUE. “That’s why we’re so excited to partner with MGA again to disrupt the norm of toy marketing with this catchy, vibrant, shoppable music video campaign. MGA’s focus on innovation in all they do redefines how toys are marketed and purchased, proving that Easter gifting can be just as fun as the toys themselves!"

This campaign underscores MGA’s and VIRTUE’s focus on moving at the speed of culture, blending disruptive marketing, top-tier talent, and high-quality production to innovatively engage Easter and spring holiday shoppers this season. “MGA Presents: EGG$$$$$” integrates seamlessly with YouTube’s Shopping Program, allowing viewers to shop directly within the music video by clicking on products as they are featured. Want something that Nova Starr is rapping about? Simply watch the video, click the “view product” button at any time, shop the products on the side of the video screen, and add to cart.

Every product mentioned in Nova Starr’s new music video and its availability can be found at MGAPresents.com, including popular favorites from L.O.L. Surprise!™, MGA’s Miniverse™, Bratz® and Little Tikes®, as well as new brands in like Moj Moj™, Yummiland™, and Wonder Factory™. For more information about MGA’s latest announcements and launches, visit www.mgae.com and follow @mgaentertainment on YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn. Follow Nova Starr on TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube.

About MGA Entertainment

MGA Entertainment is one of the largest privately held toy and entertainment companies in the world, known for its commitment to creativity, quality, and innovation. Headquartered in Los Angeles with offices globally, the company creates innovative, proprietary, and licensed consumer products and entertainment properties, including toys, games, dolls, apparel, consumer electronics, home décor, stationery, sporting goods, movies, and television series. The MGA family includes award-winning brands such as L.O.L. Surprise!™, Little Tikes®, Rainbow High™, Bratz®, MGA’s Miniverse™, Yummiland™, CarTuned™, Wonder Factory™, GrossMos!™, Pixel Petz™, Micro Games of America, Fluffie Stuffiez™, BABY born®, and Zapf Creation®. For more information, please visit www.mgae.com or check out at LinkedIn, TikTok, Instagram and Facebook.

About VIRTUE Worldwide

VIRTUE Worldwide is a global, full-service strategic, creative, and branded entertainment agency that excels in increasing brands’ cultural capital in today’s ever-changing, digital-first world. Leveraging proprietary technology tools, VIRTUE specializes in unlocking insights that empower brands to find and reach new and unexpected consumers throughout the world. Combining those insights with groundbreaking and disruptive creative, the award-winning VIRTUE succeeds in driving demonstrable results for its clients. As part of VICE Media, VIRTUE also has the expanded production capabilities of its sibling, the highly acclaimed VICE Studios Group, making it a true 360° entertainment solution for brands.

VIRTUE is proud to count MGA Entertainment, poppi, Chobani, Instacart, Tinder, Delta, Ryze, Wikipedia, Planned Parenthood, and Toyota among its dynamic clients. VIRTUE operates offices in North America, APAC, MEA and Europe.

Let VIRTUE Be Thy Guide.

About Pulse Films

Pulse Films is a production studio dedicated to creating moments of culture and a global destination for talent, shaping the future of visual storytelling across its divisions of: Scripted, Non-Fiction, Commercials and Music Videos. Working in the advertising space with brands like Apple, Tonal, Nike, Playstation, Audi, John Lewis, and IKEA. Pulse Films has been continuously met with critical acclaim garnering awards such as the prestigious Best Commercial Emmy, the Cannes Lions Grand Prix and Production Company of the Year. The company also has a legacy of creating award-winning music films and videos for renowned global artists. The company is behind hits such as Beyoncé's iconic Emmy Award-nominated film Lemonade, Harry Styles's Sushi for a Music Restaurant, Satellite and RM’s Lost.

