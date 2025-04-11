Serco Awarded $96 Million Contract to Continue Delivering Engineering and Design Support for the U.S. Navy's Next Generation Small Surface Combatant Vessels

HERNDON, Virginia, April 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Serco, a provider of professional, technology, engineering, and management services, today announced it has been awarded a recompete contract to support the U.S. Navy's Constellation-class Guided Missile Frigate (FFG 62) Program Office within the Program Executive Office (PEO) for Unmanned and Small Combatants, which is building the Navy's next multi-mission small surface combatant. The contract has a one-year base period, plus four one-year options periods, with a total estimated value of $96 million if all options are exercised.

Under this contract, Serco will continue to provide technical services associated with the planning, design, construction, delivery and testing for FFG 62 ships and ship systems.

"Serco is excited to continue the important work we are performing for NAVSEA in support of the Constellation class Frigate Program," stated Tom Watson, CEO of Serco Inc. "At Serco, we understand the critical importance of these new platforms, and we're committed to supporting their mission readiness with our expertise in advanced maritime systems engineering and support services. We're honored to continue delivering the innovation that ensures the US Navy remains a vital force for decades to come."

In April 2020, the U.S. Navy awarded the FFG 62 Detail Design and Construction contract to Fincantieri Marinette Marine (FMM) to design and construct the Constellation-class Frigates. These next generation ships will be blue-water capable, multi-mission ships capable of operating in contested environments. Since 2016, Serco has supported PEO USC in the mission to deliver warships to our Sailors.