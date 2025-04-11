Boumarang, Inc. Expands Horizons with Acquisition of Wavedrone Maritime Drone Technology

Irvine, CA, April 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boumarang, Inc. ("Boumarang"), a leader in hydrogen-powered autonomous aerial drone systems, proudly announces the acquisition of all intellectual property rights to the innovative Wavedrone platform from Shore House IVF, a technology developer based in the Faroe Islands. The $3.5 million acquisition was executed entirely in Boumarang common stock and marks a significant step in Boumarang’s strategic expansion from air to sea.

Wavedrone : A New Frontier in Maritime Innovation

Wavedrone is a groundbreaking autonomous drone platform designed for aquatic environments, offering dual above-and-below-surface filming capabilities, unmatched modularity, and plug-and-play usability. Developed with a mission to address real-world challenges in marine observation, search operations, and environmental intelligence, the Wavedrone platform has already garnered strong interest across diverse sectors.

“This acquisition aligns with our mission to lead in autonomous, sustainable solutions,” said Dánial Hoydal, Director of Shore House IVF. “Boumarang’s vision and capabilities position Wavedrone for rapid commercialization and global deployment.”

Diving into New Markets: From Sky to Sea

Boumarang’s renowned hydrogen-powered drones have set new standards in performance and sustainability. With the integration of Wavedrone , Boumarang extends its reach into vital aquatic applications, including:

Environmental Monitoring – Real-time data for water quality, climate impact, and pollution mapping



Strategic Investment by BioKey International

In a concurrent transaction , BioKey International (Nasdaq: BKIY) invested in Boumarang by acquiring five million shares in exchange for 20% of BKIY’s issued and outstanding shares. This strategic equity swap strengthens the collaborative synergy between the two companies, aligning their long-term goals in the rapidly evolving autonomous technology sector. The partnership not only enhances Boumarang’s capitalization and visibility but also provides BioKey with direct exposure to Boumarang’s cutting-edge hydrogen-powered drone innovations across aerial and maritime applications.

Vision for the Future

The global drone market is expected to surpass $100 billion by 2030, with increasing demand for hybrid and water-based solutions. Boumarang’s integration of Wavedrone positions the company to capture significant market share in this next frontier of drone evolution.

Join the Movement

Boumarang welcomes collaboration with partners, investors, and industry stakeholders who are eager to explore Wavedrone 's potential. Demonstrations, prototypes, and partnership opportunities are now available upon request.

About Boumarang, Inc.

Boumarang Inc. is pioneering the future of multi-purpose, AI-driven drones designed to tackle a wide array of commercial, infrastructural, humanitarian, and military challenges. From autonomous last-mile product delivery to emergency response and infrastructure repair, Boumarang's fully customizable drone solutions offer unparalleled performance, patented stability, and superior lifting capacity. With its latest acquisition, Boumarang is poised to extend its impact beyond the skies and into the world’s oceans.

