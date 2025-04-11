NeoVolta Highlights Virtual Peaker’s Announcement of Strategic Partnership for Smarter Energy Storage Integration

SAN DIEGO, April 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeoVolta Inc. (NASDAQ: NEOV), a U.S.-based energy technology company delivering scalable storage, for resilient residential and commercial power infrastructure, is pleased to share that its strategic partner, Virtual Peaker, a leading virtual power plant software company, has officially announced the companies’ collaboration to enhance grid resilience and accelerate the adoption of distributed energy resources. Virtual Peaker’s AI-powered platform optimizes batteries as distributed energy resources (DERs) to maximize energy savings and improve grid reliability.

The announcement, published by Virtual Peaker earlier this week, details the integration of NeoVolta’s advanced battery energy storage systems with Virtual Peaker’s innovative virtual power plant (VPP) platform. The partnership enables smarter, AI-driven energy management for homeowners and utilities alike.

“Virtual Peaker’s announcement marks a major milestone in our shared vision to bring intelligence and flexibility to the grid,” said Ardes Johnson, CEO of NeoVolta. “This partnership opens the door for energy consumers to become active participants in the energy ecosystem—benefiting both the homeowner and the utility.”

Virtual Peaker’s AI-driven platform enables utilities to optimize distributed energy resources like NeoVolta’s residential systems in real-time, offering critical solutions for peak demand management, time-of-use optimization, and grid reliability. The collaboration aligns with NeoVolta’s mission to make clean, resilient energy storage accessible and beneficial to all energy consumers.

About NeoVolta

NeoVolta is a leading innovator in energy storage solutions dedicated to advancing the future of clean energy. Founded to provide reliable, sustainable, and high-performance energy storage systems, the company has quickly established itself as a critical player in the industry. NeoVolta’s flagship products are designed to meet the growing demand for efficient energy management in residential and commercial applications. With a focus on cutting-edge technology and strategic partnerships, NeoVolta is committed to driving progress in renewable energy and enhancing how the world stores and uses power.

About Virtual Peaker

Virtual Peaker is a leading virtual power plant software company that empowers utilities to build the grid of the future and meet global decarbonization goals. Through its cutting-edge software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform, the company seamlessly integrates distributed energy resource management system (DERMS) components, customer engagement, and load forecasting. Virtual Peaker's groundbreaking technology, Topline Demand Control, paves the way for the next generation of virtual power plant capabilities. To learn more, please visit www.virtual-peaker.com or connect on LinkedIn and X via (@VirtualPeaker).

