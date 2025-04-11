Digimarc Corporation Shareholders Who Lost Money on Their Investment are Encouraged to Contact Johnson Fistel about the Class Action Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, April 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP announces that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors of Digimarc Corporation (“Digimarc” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DMRC). The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of investors who acquired their securities between May 2, 2024 and February 26, 2025, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than May 9, 2025.

If you incurred significant losses and want to act as the lead plaintiff in the class action lawsuit or determine if you are eligible to receive a potential recovery of your losses, follow the link provided: https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/digimarc-corporation

For more information, contact James Baker, (619) 814-4471, jimb@johnsonfistel.com or fjohnson@johnsonfistel.com

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (1) a large commercial partner would not renew a large contract on the same terms; (2) as a result, Digimarc would renegotiate the large commercial contract; (3) as a result of the foregoing, the Company's subscription revenue and annual recurring revenue would be adversely affected; (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Johnson Fistel, PLLC is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, Georgia, and Colorado. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits.

Achievements: In 2024, Johnson Fistel was honored to be ranked in the Top 10 Plaintiff Law Firms by the ISS Securities Class Action Services. This recognition underscores our effectiveness in advocating for investors, having recovered approximately $90,725,000 for aggrieved clients in cases where we served as lead or co-lead counsel. This notable accomplishment marks the eighth occasion our firm has been recognized as a top plaintiffs’ securities law firm in the United States, as determined by the total dollar value of final recoveries.

Attorney advertising.

Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.

Johnson Fistel, PLLP has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Frank J. Johnson is the attorney responsible for its content.

