VAST Data Named to 2025 Forbes AI 50 List of Most Promising AI Companies

NEW YORK CITY, April 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VAST Data , the AI data platform company, has been named to the 2025 Forbes AI 50 , which honors the privately-held startups developing the most promising business use cases of artificial intelligence. The Forbes AI 50 is the definitive ranking of the top 50 private AI companies in the world, produced by Forbes in partnership with Sequoia and Meritech Capital.

VAST’s inclusion on the 2025 Forbes AI 50 list is a testament to the company’s performance, sustained growth, and innovation leadership in the AI infrastructure market. This year, Forbes received nearly 2,000 submissions – more than double last year’s tally of fewer than 800 – making VAST’s placement on this incredibly competitive AI 50 list that much more impressive.

Notably, a double digit number of organizations on this list of today’s most promising AI companies are currently leveraging the VAST Data Platform to help drive their AI training and inference operations – solidifying its growing role at the core of next-generation AI infrastructure.

“We’re extremely proud to be recognized on the Forbes AI 50 list, standing alongside so many trailblazing companies shaping the future of what's possible through artificial intelligence,” said Renen Hallak, Founder and CEO of VAST Data. “This honor underscores the impact of our work in powering the next generation of AI with a data platform purpose-built for scale, performance, security and simplicity. As organizations around the world look to unlock the full potential of AI, VAST remains committed to delivering the foundation they need to accelerate innovation and achieve real-world outcomes.”

Over the last decade, VAST has built a distributed, internet-scale AI data platform that serves as a global storage, database and computing system – allowing customers to efficiently extract new insights from all of their data using the power of deep learning and neural networks. With its disruptive disaggregated shared-everything (DASE) architecture , VAST has established itself as a leading infrastructure provider for at-scale model training, with frontier model builders and the market’s leading neo clouds all standardizing on the VAST Data Platform.

VAST was selected through a rigorous, data-driven evaluation process led by Sequoia Capital partner Konstantine Buhler. The initial review involved a proprietary algorithm that assessed both company-submitted data and external indicators such as employee satisfaction, funding history, and customer traction.

