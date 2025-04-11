PetMeds® to Ring Nasdaq Opening Bell in Celebration of National Pet Day on April 11th

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., April 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In celebration of National Pet Day, PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETS)—the original consumer pet healthcare company serving dogs, cats, and horses for nearly 30 years—will ring the Nasdaq Opening Bell this Friday, April 11, 2025.

This momentous occasion honors the powerful bond between people and their pets and will feature adoptable rescue dogs from Bidawee, one of the nation’s oldest no-kill animal welfare organizations. It’s a tribute to the joy and unconditional love pets bring into our lives–and a reminder of how many still await families of their own.

"Our pets are more than just animals; they are family," said Sandra Campos, President & CEO of PetMeds and PetCareRx®. “As a pet parent to three rescue dogs, nine rescue horses, and one outspoken senior cat, I deeply understand the importance of accessible, preventative, healthcare at every life stage. We’re proud to mark this day by ringing the Opening Bell as a celebration of rescue pets and the families who open their hearts to them.”

As a champion of pet adoption and lifelong wellness, PetMeds actively supports rescue efforts across the country. Through its integrated PetMeds® and PetCareRx® platform, the company delivers healthy, better-for-your-pet essentials—from prescription medications to vet-recommended food and supplies—while providing trusted guidance, science-backed solutions, and a commitment to compassionate care.

Pet lovers everywhere are invited to join the celebration by sharing their own rescue stories and special pet moments on social media using #PawsontheBell and tagging @PetMeds.

About PetMed Express, Inc.

Founded in 1996, PetMeds is a leader in the consumer pet healthcare sector. As a national online retailer with expert pharmacists and licenses across fifty states, PetMeds.com and PetCareRx.com deliver top branded pharmaceuticals, generics, compounded prescription medications and OTC supplements and vitamins that help pets live longer, healthier lives. The Company strives to offer unparalleled value and convenience that enhance wellness and longevity for dogs, cats, and horses. PetMeds and PetCareRx provide essential pet health offerings through their websites, www.PetMeds.com and www.PetCareRx.com .