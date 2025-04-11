Europe Hydrogen Trucks Industry Report 2025: $6.3 Bn Market Opportunities, Growth Drivers, Trends Analysis, and Forecasts 2021-2034

Dublin, April 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Hydrogen Trucks Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Europe Hydrogen Trucks Market was valued at USD 206.6 million in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 6.3 billion by 2034, rising at a CAGR of 39.5%

Stringent EU emission regulations drive transportation industries toward alternative fuels, with hydrogen trucks emerging as a viable solution due to their zero-emission operation. Collaborations between energy firms and truck manufacturers are accelerating the production of hydrogen-powered heavy-duty vehicles. Advancements in renewable energy and declining costs of wind and solar power make green hydrogen production more affordable, further supporting the widespread adoption of hydrogen trucks.







Level 4 autonomous driving systems are being integrated with hydrogen fuel cell trucks, enhancing operational efficiency while reducing fleet management expenses. The synergy between automation and zero-emission technology is transforming freight and logistics operations, optimizing fuel efficiency through advanced algorithms and platooning. Regulatory backing for hydrogen fuel cell and autonomous systems is expediting commercial truck adoption across Europe, with testing and infrastructure development underway in multiple controlled environments.



The high initial cost of hydrogen trucks is prompting fleet operators to explore leasing and usage-based payment models. Companies now have access to financing options that allow them to operate hydrogen-powered fleets without significant upfront investments. Subscription-based leasing programs, often including refueling and maintenance, are making these trucks more accessible for small and medium-sized enterprises, fostering broader market expansion.



By vehicle type, the market is segmented into light-duty, medium-duty, and heavy-duty trucks. In 2024, heavy-duty trucks dominated with USD 154.4 million and are expected to see substantial growth. Hydrogen trucks offer superior range compared to battery-electric trucks, making them ideal for long-haul freight operations. Unlike battery-powered counterparts, they can travel hundreds of miles on a single refueling, which is crucial for logistics and freight operators covering vast distances. The ability to carry heavier loads without compromising payload capacity provides a competitive edge in sectors like construction, freight, and logistics. Additionally, hydrogen trucks have rapid refueling times, reducing downtime and ensuring maximum fleet utilization.



The market is further divided based on application into logistics & distribution, municipal services, construction & mining, agriculture, and long-haul freight. In 2024, logistics & distribution accounted for 59% of the market share. As stricter urban emission regulations limit diesel truck operations, hydrogen-powered vehicles are becoming essential for logistics firms aiming to maintain seamless supply chains. Their ability to cover long distances efficiently while refueling within minutes gives them an advantage in high-demand transport segments such as e-commerce and retail.



By range, the market is segmented into below 250 miles, 250-500 miles, and above 500 miles. Short-range hydrogen trucks are gaining traction for urban and regional delivery, providing efficient last-mile logistics solutions without extended downtimes. These vehicles benefit from growing hydrogen refueling infrastructure in metropolitan areas, allowing logistics firms to operate smoothly.



Retail & e-commerce dominated the market in 2024 with a 60% share. The rising demand for reliable, high-volume delivery solutions is driving the adoption of hydrogen-powered trucks in this sector. Their long range and quick refueling capabilities make them suitable for frequent deliveries, helping companies optimize operations and align with sustainability goals.



France led the Europe hydrogen trucks market with over 90% share in 2024, driven by strong government support and investments in hydrogen infrastructure. The country is advancing its hydrogen strategy, introducing subsidies to accelerate fuel cell truck adoption. Expanding refueling networks and stringent emission regulations are prompting fleet operators to transition to hydrogen-powered vehicles, reinforcing the nation's leadership in sustainable transportation.



Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast

Industry trends, key growth drivers, challenges, future opportunities, and regulatory landscape

Competitive landscape with Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis

Market size, segmentation, and regional forecasts

In-depth company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2024 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $206.6 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $6300 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 39.5% Regions Covered Europe





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope

1.1 Research design

1.1.1 Research approach

1.1.2 Data collection methods

1.2 Base estimates and calculations

1.2.1 Base year calculation

1.2.2 Key trends for market estimates

1.3 Forecast model

1.4 Primary research & validation

1.4.1 Primary sources

1.4.2 Data mining sources

1.5 Market definitions



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Industry 360 synopsis, 2021-2034



Chapter 3 Industry Insights

3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.2 Supplier landscape

3.2.1 Raw material supplier

3.2.2 Component supplier

3.2.3 Manufacturer

3.2.4 Service provider

3.2.5 Distributor

3.2.6 End use

3.3 Profit margin analysis

3.4 Cost breakdown analysis

3.5 Price trend

3.6 Technology & innovation landscape

3.7 Key news & initiatives

3.8 Regulatory landscape

3.9 Impact forces

3.9.1 Growth drivers

3.9.1.1 Government incentives promoting hydrogen adoption

3.9.1.2 Advancements in hydrogen fuel cell technology

3.9.1.3 Commitment to reducing carbon emissions

3.9.1.4 Expansion of hydrogen refueling infrastructure

3.9.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.9.2.1 Competition from battery-electric vehicles

3.10 Growth potential analysis

3.11 Porter's analysis

3.12 PESTEL analysis



Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2024

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Company market share analysis

4.3 Competitive positioning matrix

4.4 Strategic outlook matrix



Chapter 5 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Vehicle, 2021-2034 ($Mn & Units)

5.1 Key trends

5.2 Light-duty

5.3 Medium-duty

5.4 Heavy-duty



Chapter 6 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Application, 2021-2034 ($Mn & Units)

6.1 Key trends

6.2 Logistics & distribution

6.3 Municipal services

6.4 Construction & mining

6.5 Agriculture

6.6 Long-haul freight



Chapter 7 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Range, 2021-2034 ($Mn & Units)

7.1 Key trends

7.2 Below 250 miles

7.3 250-500 miles

7.4 Above 500 miles



Chapter 8 Market Estimates & Forecast, by End Use, 2021-2034 ($Mn & Units)

8.1 Key trends

8.2 Fleet operators

8.3 Retail & e-commerce

8.4 Municipalities & government agencies

8.5 Construction & mining



Chapter 9 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Region, 2021-2034 ($Mn & Units)

9.1 Key trends

9.2 UK

9.3 Germany

9.4 France

9.5 Italy

9.6 Spain

9.7 Netherlands

9.8 Belgium

9.9 Denmark

9.10 Hungary

9.11 Turkey

9.12 Rest of Europe



Chapter 10 Company Profiles

10.1 Daimler

10.2 Honda

10.3 Hyundai

10.4 Hyzon

10.5 IVECO

10.6 MAN

10.7 Navistar

10.8 Nikola

10.9 PACCAR

10.10 Quantron

10.11 Renault

10.12 SCANIA

10.13 Volvo



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w2056

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment