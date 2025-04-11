OTR Tire Industry Report 2025: $8.4 Bn Market Opportunities, Growth Drivers, Trends Analysis, and Forecasts 2021-2034

Dublin, April 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "OTR Tire Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The OTR Tire Market was valued at USD 4.8 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 8.4 billion by 2034, rising at a CAGR of 6.1%
Expanding construction and mining industries worldwide are fueling demand for these specialized tires. Emerging economies are witnessing massive infrastructure investments, leading to increased use of heavy machinery such as loaders, dump trucks, and excavators. The mining sector, characterized by extreme working conditions, requires high-performance tires with enhanced traction, load-bearing capacity, and resistance to cuts.
As mining operations become more intensive, the need for durable tires designed for high-temperature and abrasive environments is rising. Additionally, infrastructure spending has surged, further boosting market growth. Federal budgets and public-private partnerships are accelerating modernization efforts, increasing demand for new and improved OTR tires.
Based on tire type, the market includes radial, bias, and solid tires. The radial tire segment accounted for over 50% of the market share and is expected to surpass USD 4.7 billion by 2034. Radial tires offer improved flexibility, reduced rolling resistance, and superior traction due to steel belts positioned at a 90-degree angle to the direction of travel. These features make them ideal for construction, mining, and agriculture, where heavy machinery must perform under tough conditions. Manufacturers are expanding their radial tire offerings to cater to these industries, enhancing durability and performance. Innovations in OTR tires now focus on integrating advanced materials to improve heat resistance and extend lifespan in on-road and off-road applications.
The market is segmented by distribution channel into OEM and aftermarket, with the aftermarket sector holding a 56.1% share in 2024. Heavy-duty OTR tires endure rough terrains, substantial loads, and prolonged operational hours, necessitating frequent replacements. This creates significant revenue opportunities in the aftermarket, where manufacturers and service providers offer various options, including new, retreaded, and budget-friendly tires. Retreading services are gaining traction as a cost-effective, eco-friendly solution to extend tire life. Additional aftermarket services such as real-time monitoring, repair, and emergency assistance enhance customer value and contribute to the segment's growth.
Based on rim size, the market is categorized into up to 30 inches, 31-50 inches, and above 51 inches. The up to 30 inches segment led the market with a value exceeding USD 2.5 billion in 2024. Smaller rim size tires are widely used in agriculture, light construction, and industrial applications, making them a cost-effective and versatile choice. Their affordability and lower maintenance costs appeal to budget-conscious operators and small businesses, particularly in developing economies where initial investment and operational expenses play a crucial role in purchasing decisions.
The OTR tire market is further divided by industry into construction, mining, agriculture, forestry, and industrial applications. The mining segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of over 6.5% during the forecast period. Mining operations demand specialized, heavy-duty tires capable of handling extreme loads and harsh environments. Expansion of mining activities across regions like Africa, South America, and Asia-Pacific has driven demand for high-durability OTR tires. Manufacturers are continuously innovating to enhance traction, durability, and fuel efficiency, ensuring optimal performance in challenging mining conditions.
In 2024, China dominated the Asia-Pacific OTR tire market, generating around USD 530 million in revenue. The country's booming construction sector, extensive mining activities, and rapid industrialization drive significant demand for OTR tires. China's construction equipment market was valued at over USD 33 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 61 billion by 2032, growing at a 7.5% CAGR. The country's dominance in OTR tire manufacturing, supported by a strong supply chain, cost-effective production, and established tire brands, has positioned it as a leading exporter of OTR tires globally.
Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast
- Industry trends, key growth drivers, challenges, future opportunities, and regulatory landscape
- Competitive landscape with Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis
- Market size, segmentation, and regional forecasts
- In-depth company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|190
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$4.8 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$8.4 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope
1.1 Research design
1.1.1 Research approach
1.1.2 Data collection methods
1.2 Base estimates & calculations
1.2.1 Base year calculation
1.2.2 Key trends for market estimation
1.3 Forecast model
1.4 Primary research and validation
1.4.1 Primary sources
1.4.2 Data mining sources
1.5 Market scope & definition
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Industry 360 synopsis, 2021-2034
Chapter 3 Industry Insights
3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.1.1 Supplier landscape
3.1.1.1 Raw material suppliers
3.1.1.2 Component suppliers
3.1.1.3 Manufacturers
3.1.1.4 Technology providers
3.1.1.5 Distributors
3.1.1.6 End use
3.1.2 Profit margin analysis
3.2 Technology & innovation landscape
3.3 Patent analysis
3.4 Regulatory landscape
3.5 Price trend
3.6 Impact forces
3.6.1 Growth drivers
3.6.1.1 Increasing demand from construction and mining sectors
3.6.1.2 Technological advancements in tire design
3.6.1.3 Focus on sustainable and eco-friendly tires
3.6.1.4 Growing aftermarket sales
3.6.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges
3.6.2.1 Availability of low-cost tire
3.6.2.2 Stringent emission regulations
3.7 Growth potential analysis
3.8 Porter's analysis
3.9 PESTEL analysis
Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2024
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Company market share analysis
4.3 Competitive positioning matrix
4.4 Strategic outlook matrix
Chapter 5 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Tire, 2021-2034 ($Bn, Units)
5.1 Key trends
5.2 Radial tire
5.3 Bias tire
5.4 Solid tire
Chapter 6 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Equipment, 2021-2034 ($Bn, Units)
6.1 Key trends
6.2 Dump trucks
6.2.1 Articulated dump trucks
6.2.2 Rigid dump trucks
6.3 Loaders
6.3.1 Backhoe loaders
6.3.2 Crawler loaders
6.3.3 Skid-steer loaders
6.4 Excavators
6.4.1 Crawler excavators
6.4.2 Mini excavators
6.4.3 Wheeled excavators
6.5 Asphalt finishers
6.6 Crawler dozer
6.7 Motor graders
6.8 RTLT-telescopic
6.9 Agriculture tractors
6.10 Others
Chapter 7 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Rim Size, 2021-2034 ($Bn, Units)
7.1 Key trends
7.2 Up to 30 inches
7.3 31-50 inches
7.4 Above 51 inches
Chapter 8 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Industry, 2021-2034 ($Bn, Unit)
8.1 Key trends
8.2 Construction
8.3 Mining
8.4 Agriculture
8.5 Forestry
8.6 Industrial
Chapter 9 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Distribution Channel, 2021-2034 ($Bn, Unit)
9.1 Key trends
9.2 OEM
9.3 Aftermarket
Chapter 10 Market Estimates & Forecast, by material, 2021-2034 ($Bn, Unit)
10.1 Key trends
10.2 Natural rubber
10.3 Synthetic rubber
10.4 Others
Chapter 11 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Region, 2021-2034 ($Bn, Units)
11.1 Key trends
11.2 North America
11.2.1 U.S.
11.2.2 Canada
11.3 Europe
11.3.1 UK
11.3.2 Germany
11.3.3 France
11.3.4 Italy
11.3.5 Spain
11.3.6 Russia
11.3.7 Nordics
11.4 Asia-Pacific
11.4.1 China
11.4.2 India
11.4.3 Japan
11.4.4 Australia
11.4.5 South Korea
11.4.6 Southeast Asia
11.5 Latin America
11.5.1 Brazil
11.5.2 Mexico
11.5.3 Argentina
11.6 MEA
11.6.1 UAE
11.6.2 South Africa
11.6.3 Saudi Arabia
Chapter 12 Company Profiles
12.1 Alliance Tire Group (ATG)
12.2 Apollo
12.3 BKT
12.4 Bridgestone
12.5 CEAT
12.6 Continental
12.7 Double Coin Holdings Ltd
12.8 Giti
12.9 Goodyear
12.10 JK Tyre & Industries
12.11 Linglong Tire
12.12 Michelin
12.13 MRF Tyre
12.14 Pirelli
12.15 Sumitomo Rubber Industries
12.16 Titan
12.17 Yokohama
12.18 Trelleborg
12.19 Triangle Group
12.20 XCMG
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jg07l1
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment