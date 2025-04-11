OTR Tire Industry Report 2025: $8.4 Bn Market Opportunities, Growth Drivers, Trends Analysis, and Forecasts 2021-2034

Dublin, April 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "OTR Tire Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The OTR Tire Market was valued at USD 4.8 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 8.4 billion by 2034, rising at a CAGR of 6.1%

Expanding construction and mining industries worldwide are fueling demand for these specialized tires. Emerging economies are witnessing massive infrastructure investments, leading to increased use of heavy machinery such as loaders, dump trucks, and excavators. The mining sector, characterized by extreme working conditions, requires high-performance tires with enhanced traction, load-bearing capacity, and resistance to cuts.

As mining operations become more intensive, the need for durable tires designed for high-temperature and abrasive environments is rising. Additionally, infrastructure spending has surged, further boosting market growth. Federal budgets and public-private partnerships are accelerating modernization efforts, increasing demand for new and improved OTR tires.







Based on tire type, the market includes radial, bias, and solid tires. The radial tire segment accounted for over 50% of the market share and is expected to surpass USD 4.7 billion by 2034. Radial tires offer improved flexibility, reduced rolling resistance, and superior traction due to steel belts positioned at a 90-degree angle to the direction of travel. These features make them ideal for construction, mining, and agriculture, where heavy machinery must perform under tough conditions. Manufacturers are expanding their radial tire offerings to cater to these industries, enhancing durability and performance. Innovations in OTR tires now focus on integrating advanced materials to improve heat resistance and extend lifespan in on-road and off-road applications.



The market is segmented by distribution channel into OEM and aftermarket, with the aftermarket sector holding a 56.1% share in 2024. Heavy-duty OTR tires endure rough terrains, substantial loads, and prolonged operational hours, necessitating frequent replacements. This creates significant revenue opportunities in the aftermarket, where manufacturers and service providers offer various options, including new, retreaded, and budget-friendly tires. Retreading services are gaining traction as a cost-effective, eco-friendly solution to extend tire life. Additional aftermarket services such as real-time monitoring, repair, and emergency assistance enhance customer value and contribute to the segment's growth.



Based on rim size, the market is categorized into up to 30 inches, 31-50 inches, and above 51 inches. The up to 30 inches segment led the market with a value exceeding USD 2.5 billion in 2024. Smaller rim size tires are widely used in agriculture, light construction, and industrial applications, making them a cost-effective and versatile choice. Their affordability and lower maintenance costs appeal to budget-conscious operators and small businesses, particularly in developing economies where initial investment and operational expenses play a crucial role in purchasing decisions.



The OTR tire market is further divided by industry into construction, mining, agriculture, forestry, and industrial applications. The mining segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of over 6.5% during the forecast period. Mining operations demand specialized, heavy-duty tires capable of handling extreme loads and harsh environments. Expansion of mining activities across regions like Africa, South America, and Asia-Pacific has driven demand for high-durability OTR tires. Manufacturers are continuously innovating to enhance traction, durability, and fuel efficiency, ensuring optimal performance in challenging mining conditions.



In 2024, China dominated the Asia-Pacific OTR tire market, generating around USD 530 million in revenue. The country's booming construction sector, extensive mining activities, and rapid industrialization drive significant demand for OTR tires. China's construction equipment market was valued at over USD 33 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 61 billion by 2032, growing at a 7.5% CAGR. The country's dominance in OTR tire manufacturing, supported by a strong supply chain, cost-effective production, and established tire brands, has positioned it as a leading exporter of OTR tires globally.



