Carbon Black Feedstock Market Projected to Reach USD 10.84 Billion by 2032 | Rising Tire Production and Sustainable Refining Practices Propel Market Expansion

Austin, April 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global carbon black feedstock market is projected to reach USD 10.84 billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.26% from 2024 to 2032.

Carbon black continues to play a vital role in mechanical rubber goods and tire manufacture, and feedstock innovations are helping to make production processes more efficient, less environmentally damaging, and more sustainable, in keeping with universal emission regulations. With the rising need for more environmentally friendly and circular production, refiners and manufacturers are now setting their sights on extracting the maximum value from petroleum residues and waste streams. Apart from regional inspirations, the topography of R&D and related investments will likely shift in response to a broad spectrum of regulatory landscape pull and preference for recycled feedstock materials driving investments in infrastructural setup, especially in Europe and Asia-Pacific. As the agent for carbon black structure, particle size, and reinforcement capacity, the feedstock market is of vital importance for the performance of end products among a variety of applications.

The United States held the largest market share in the carbon black feedstock market in 2023, with a market valuation of USD 1.24 billion, and it is projected to reach USD 1.99 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.20% over the forecast period from 2024 to 2032. This leadership position is primarily attributed to the country’s well-established tire and automotive manufacturing industry, which remains a major consumer of carbon black. The growing demand for high-performance tires and industrial rubber products has significantly driven the consumption of carbon black feedstock. Additionally, the U.S. benefits from a strong presence of key players such as Cabot Corporation, Orion Engineered Carbons, and Continental Carbon, which are heavily investing in technological advancements, sustainability, and expansion of production capacities.





Carbon Black Feedstock Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 7.45 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 10.84 Billion CAGR CAGR of 4.26% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Product (Urea, Methylene Urea, Ammonium Nitrate, Ammonium Sulfate, Ammonia, Calcium Ammonium Nitrate, Others)

• By Application (Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses, Fruits & Vegetables, Others) Key Drivers • Rising demand from the tire & rubber industry which drives market growth.

Market Segmentation

By Product

In General Type, with a prodigious 38% market share, dominated the market in 2023. It is extensively used in the production of tires, rubber, plastics, coatings, and inks. This part then leads to this carbon black feedstock being well-suited for a variety of applications, giving a relatively balanced strength, conductivity, and reinforcing feature. The automotive sector, for instance, will be the primary demand-generating sector for general carbon black utilized in tire manufacturing, as it can add even more to the strength, durability, and abrasion resistance of the tire. In addition, the availability and cost of a general-type feedstock to be lower than that of specialty grades also plays a key part in driving the market in its position. Global general-type carbon black feedstock's accelerating demand on account of increasing industrialization, infrastructural advancement, and consumer goods industries in the region is one of the significant factors helping this feedstock retain its position as the market leader.

By Source

In 2023, the largest market share, approximately 42%, was held by clarified slurry oil. This is because of their global demand and mass production of cereals & grains. Nitrogen inputs play a critical role in the production, yield potential, and soil health of staple crops, including wheat, rice, maize, and barley. Given the world population and global food security concerns, putting Carbon Black Feedstocks above other fertilizers is crucial. Furthermore, this segment also generates the demand for nitrogen-based fertilizers owing to the system of intensive farming and the increase in the area of high-yield hybrid varieties. The quickly expanding biofuel sector, particularly in corn ethanol production, has also resulted in increased fertilizer application. That tells us cereals and grains, essential in a critical position in most global food supply chains, will be in a healthy place since cereal grains are dependent on nitrogen fertilizers.

By Regional Analysis

In 2023, Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market share about 44%. This is the result of the wide industrial base, demand driven by the large end-use sector, and the presence of the top companies manufacturing carbon blacks. Due to the large presence of different companies that are involved in tire manufacturing, automotive, rubber processing, and industrial coatings, the consumption of carbon black is expected to be high in this region over the forecast period. In solid and liquid feedstocks like clarified slurry oil (CSO), coal tar, and ethylene cracker tar, they are readily available in states like China, India, and Japan to the well-established exploring and refining industries there. Furthermore, an increase in demand is backed by urbanization, as well as infrastructural development and construction activities from developing economies. The natural resources are available at cheaper price, government Policies have been supportive to manufacturing sectors and foreign investments are also increasing in Asia pacific making it one of the dominating regions in the market. As industries scale up and turn towards sustainable production practices, the region will maintain its stronghold.

Recent Developments

In 2023 , Orion Engineered Carbons opened its new carbon black production plant in Italy, which utilizes upgraded residue oil from petrochemical plants, aimed at meeting Europe's demand for sustainable carbon black feedstock.

, Orion Engineered Carbons opened its new carbon black production plant in Italy, which utilizes upgraded residue oil from petrochemical plants, aimed at meeting Europe's demand for sustainable carbon black feedstock. In 2024 , Pyrolyx AG announced the launch of its expanded tire pyrolysis plant in Germany, increasing its capacity to supply tire-derived oil as a primary carbon black feedstock alternative and addressing growing circular economy mandates.

, Pyrolyx AG announced the launch of its expanded tire pyrolysis plant in Germany, increasing its capacity to supply tire-derived oil as a primary carbon black feedstock alternative and addressing growing circular economy mandates. In 2024, Cabot Corporation signed an agreement with BP to secure high-aromatic decant oil from its Texas refinery, ensuring steady feedstock availability for its U.S.-based carbon black operations and enhancing long-term supply chain resilience.

