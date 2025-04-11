Sierra Donor Services Honors Donor Heroes, Families During Donate Life Month

SACRAMENTO, Calif., April 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- During the month of April, Sierra Donor Services and Donate Life California celebrate Donate Life Month, paying tribute to everyone who has said “yes” to giving the gift of life through organ, eye and tissue donation. According to SDS, everyone has the ability to sign up to be a donor. Yet, more than 100,000 Americans, including 20,000 Californians, are waiting on a lifesaving organ transplant.

SDS is the federally appointed nonprofit that makes organ donation happen in Northern California, and its team works tirelessly around the clock to facilitate organ donation and shepherd families through the process. In addition, SDS supports Northern California’s community of donor hero families through continuous and comprehensive programs, including bereavement services, remembrance memorials and connections to other donor hero families.

“We are grateful for every donor hero who makes the honorable choice to save lives,” says Sean Van Slyck, CEO of Sierra Donor Services. “Donate Life Month offers an opportunity to highlight the impact and legacy of every individual who decided to be a donor hero. Every Californian has the ability to make a difference, and one decision can save up to eight lives and improve more than 75. Donate Life Month is the perfect time to join nearly 20 million Californians who have added their name to the registry, and to discuss your decision to save lives with your loved ones.”

In 2024, Sierra Donor Services:

Provided care and support to more than 1,200 donor hero families.

Made it possible for 170 organ donors to give the gift of life.

to give the gift of life. Saved lives through 425 lifesaving organ transplants.



These milestones highlight SDS' dedication to improving public health in the state and beyond through ongoing advocacy, education and support for donor heroes and their families.

SDS observes Donate Life Month by sharing donor hero stories with the community and hosting a variety of celebrations to honor those who have saved lives by saying “yes.” Everyone is encouraged to sign up to be an organ donor at RegisterMe.org.

About Sierra Donor Services

An Extraordinary Commitment to Science, Health and Hope

Sierra Donor Services serves nearly three million people in Northern California and Northern Nevada. We are an exceptional team of professionals dedicated to saving and improving lives by connecting organ and tissue donation to the patients who need them. We strive to extend the reach of each generous donor’s gift to those who are always profoundly grateful for them. For more information, visit sierradonor.org .

