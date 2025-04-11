Europe Turbocharger Industry Report 2025: $12.1 Bn Market Opportunities, Growth Drivers, Trends Analysis, and Forecasts 2021-2034

Dublin, April 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Turbocharger Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Europe Turbocharger Market was valued at USD 7.8 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 12.1 billion by 2034, rising at a CAGR of 4.6%
The increasing adoption of turbocharged engines by automobile manufacturers continues to be a major driver, as automakers implement turbocharging technology to enhance fuel efficiency and meet stringent emission regulations. Turbochargers allow engines to deliver higher performance while simultaneously reducing carbon emissions, making them indispensable in modern vehicle designs. As environmental concerns escalate and emission norms tighten, manufacturers are intensifying efforts to integrate these systems into their vehicle lineups.
The rapid evolution of the automotive industry further propels market expansion, with turbochargers playing a crucial role in enabling downsized engines to maintain optimal power output. Engine downsizing, a strategy employed by automakers to reduce fuel consumption and emissions, relies heavily on turbocharging technology. Governments across Europe enforce rigorous emission standards, compelling vehicle manufacturers to innovate continuously and enhance fuel economy without sacrificing performance. Additionally, the growing preference for hybrid vehicles and alternative propulsion technologies is influencing turbocharger designs, fostering advancements that cater to next-generation automotive solutions.
The market is segmented by fuel type, with gasoline turbochargers accounting for USD 4 billion in 2024. Automakers are increasingly focusing on downsized, turbocharged gasoline engines to enhance fuel economy and lower carbon emissions. These engines are gaining traction, particularly in compact and mid-sized vehicle segments, as they offer superior efficiency compared to naturally aspirated alternatives. As the automotive industry shifts towards lightweight and high-performance engine designs, the demand for gasoline turbochargers is expected to surpass USD 6 billion by 2034, reinforcing their significance across various vehicle categories.
Based on end use, the market consists of OEM and aftermarket segments. The OEM sector dominated in 2024, holding an 81% market share, as automakers prioritize advanced turbocharging technologies to meet evolving emission standards while improving engine performance. The aftermarket segment is witnessing steady growth, driven by increasing demand for cost-effective replacement options for turbocharger units. The emergence of remanufactured turbochargers is further expanding opportunities in the aftermarket, offering affordable solutions without compromising functionality. As vehicle ownership rates continue to rise, aftermarket sales are anticipated to experience sustained growth.
Germany remains the dominant player in the Europe turbocharger market, contributing USD 686.4 million in 2024 and holding a substantial 40% market share. Backed by a well-established automotive sector committed to innovation and efficiency, Germany leads in the development of fuel-efficient turbocharged systems that align with stringent emission regulations. The demand for gasoline turbochargers remains strong in the passenger vehicle segment, as manufacturers emphasize performance enhancement while ensuring compliance with regulatory frameworks. With leading automakers spearheading technological advancements, Germany's turbocharger market is expected to remain at the forefront of Europe's automotive industry expansion.
Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast
- Industry trends, key growth drivers, challenges, future opportunities, and regulatory landscape
- Competitive landscape with Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis
- Market size, segmentation, and regional forecasts
- In-depth company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|165
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$7.8 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$12.1 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|4.6%
|Regions Covered
|Europe
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope
1.1 Research design
1.1.1 Research approach
1.1.2 Data collection methods
1.2 Base estimates and calculations
1.2.1 Base year calculation
1.2.2 Key trends for market estimates
1.3 Forecast model
1.4 Primary research & validation
1.4.1 Primary sources
1.4.2 Data mining sources
1.5 Market definitions
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Industry 360 synopsis, 2021-2034
Chapter 3 Industry Insights
3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.2 Supplier landscape
3.2.1 Component providers
3.2.2 Manufacturers
3.2.3 Distributors
3.2.4 End Use
3.3 Profit margin analysis
3.4 Technology & innovation landscape
3.5 Key news & initiatives
3.6 Cost analysis
3.7 Impact of solid-state batteries on EV charging technology
3.8 Patent analysis
3.9 Regulatory landscape
3.10 Impact forces
3.10.1 Growth drivers
3.10.1.1 Stricter emission regulations
3.10.1.2 Increasing adoption of turbocharged engines
3.10.1.3 Growth of the aftermarket segment
3.10.1.4 Rising demand for electric and hybrid turbochargers
3.10.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges
3.10.2.1 High development and integration costs
3.10.2.2 Complex maintenance and repair requirements
3.11 Growth potential analysis
3.12 Porter's analysis
3.13 PESTEL analysis
Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2024
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Company market share analysis
4.3 Competitive positioning matrix
4.4 Strategic outlook matrix
Chapter 5 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Fuel, 2021-2034 ($Bn, Units)
5.1 Key trends
5.2 Gasoline
5.3 Diesel
Chapter 6 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Technology, 2021-2034 ($Bn, Units)
6.1 Key trends
6.2 Variable Geometry Turbocharger (VGT)
6.3 Wastegate turbocharger
6.4 Twin-turbocharger
6.5 Electric turbocharger
Chapter 7 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Material, 2021-2034 ($Bn, Units)
7.1 Key trends
7.2 Cast iron
7.3 Aluminum
7.4 Others
Chapter 8 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Application, 2021-2034 ($Bn, Units)
8.1 Key trends
8.2 Automotive
8.2.1 Passenger car
8.2.1.1 Hatchback
8.2.1.2 Sedan
8.2.1.3 SUV
8.2.2 Commercial vehicle
8.2.2.1 Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)
8.2.2.2 Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)
8.2.3 Off-highway vehicle
8.3 Aerospace & defense
8.3.1 Aircraft engine
8.3.2 Military vehicle
8.4 Marine
8.4.1 Commercial ship
8.4.2 Naval vessel
8.4.3 Recreational boat
8.5 Others
Chapter 9 Market Estimates & Forecast, by End Use, 2021-2034 ($Bn, Units)
9.1 Key trends
9.2 OEM
9.3 Aftermarket
Chapter 10 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Region, 2021-2034 ($Bn, Units)
10.1 Key trends
10.2 Western Europe
10.2.1 Germany
10.2.2 Austria
10.2.3 France
10.2.4 Switzerland
10.2.5 Belgium
10.2.6 Luxembourg
10.2.7 Netherlands
10.2.8 Portugal
10.3 Eastern Europe
10.3.1 Poland
10.3.2 Romania
10.3.3 Czechia
10.3.4 Slovenia
10.3.5 Hungary
10.3.6 Bulgaria
10.3.7 Slovakia
10.3.8 Croatia
10.4 Northern Europe
10.4.1 UK
10.4.2 Denmark
10.4.3 Sweden
10.4.4 Finland
10.4.5 Norway
10.5 Southern Europe
10.5.1 Italy
10.5.2 Spain
10.5.3 Greece
10.5.4 Bosnia and Herzegovina
10.5.5 Albania
Chapter 11 Company Profiles
11.1 BMTS Technology
11.2 BorgWarner
11.3 BTS Turbo
11.4 Continental
11.5 Cummins
11.6 Garrett Motion
11.7 IHI
11.8 KBB Turbo (Kompressorenbau Bannewitz GmbH)
11.9 Marine Turbo Engineering
11.10 Melett Ltd.
11.11 Mitsubishi Turbocharger and Engine Europe B.V.
11.12 Rotomaster Europe
11.13 STK Turbo Technik
11.14 Tomi Turbo
11.15 Turbo Dynamics
11.16 Turbo Technics
11.17 Turboclinic
11.18 Turbos Hoet
11.19 TurboZentrum
11.20 VEGE Turbo
