GDPR Training Course: Compliance, Current Hot Topics and Focus on DSARs (ONLINE EVENT: June 9, 2025)

General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) compliance is a minefield of risks and pitfalls that can be very time-consuming and costly for your business. The expert speaker, Mark Weston, will take you through the core concepts and principles, as well as the more complex areas of rights, data breaches and extra-territorial transfer.

The course has a special focus on the intricacies of how to deal with DSARs, including charges, what needs to be disclosed, and how to deal with post-disclosure problems if they arise. This Masterclass will bring you right up to date with all the latest topics in this increasingly complex area.

During this practical course there will also be time for you to ask your questions to the expert trainer.

Benefits of attending

Gain a solid overview of the principles and rationale of GDPR

Understand the impact of data breaches and non-compliance

Learn how to achieve compliance within your business

Consider the intricacies of ICO guidance on DSARs

Identify and avoid the pitfalls in dealing with DSARs

Master how to deal with post-disclosure issues

Get up-to-date with the latest GDPR hot topics

Who Should Attend:

In-house lawyers

Private practice lawyers

Compliance officers

Board members

Certifications:

CPD: 3 hours for your records

Certificate of completion

Key Topics Covered:

GDPR overview, general compliance and the latest hot topics

GDPR - the latest updates

GDPR rationale

Core concepts

GDPR 1: Widening

GDPR 2: Principles and bases

GDPR 3: Rights

GDPR 4: Data breaches

GDPR 5: Other rules

GDPR 6: Extra-territorial transfer

Impact of non-compliance

Achieving compliance and BaU

Questions

Special focus on Data Subject Access Rights (DSARs)

The basics: Article 15, Recitals 63-64

ICO guidance

Who is responsible to comply?

Dealing with DSARs in 9 steps: Is it a DSAR? Who is making the DSAR? Check those time limits! Is the DSAR sufficiently clear? Can you charge for this work? Identify what needs to be disclosed Communicate the information Deal with post-disclosure issues Dealing with post-disclosure problems

Key main issues

ICO and DSARs

Questions

Speakers:



Mark Weston

Hill Dickinson LLP



Mark Weston is a partner at Hill Dickinson LLP where he is Head of Commercial Law (London), Information Technology Law and, Intellectual Property Law. Mark joined the firm in 2016 from Matthew Arnold & Baldwin LLP where for 12 years he was a partner and Head of the Commercial, Intellectual Property and Information Technology Group, before which he spent several years at Baker McKenzie. Mark's practice covers both non-contentious and contentious matters in all areas of commercial law, intellectual property law, information technology law, Internet, digital and privacy/data law. He specialises in commercial and tech issues.

He has extensive experience in-house, having been seconded in the past to Hewlett Packard and new technology companies. His practice covers all sorts of commercial areas (including distribution, agency, franchising, sales and marketing strategies, advice and documentation) as well as extensive IT niches including advising clients regarding hardware and software issues (including SaaS, cloud, development, licensing, maintenance and distribution), solutions for and methods of transacting on the Internet, electronic commerce including B2B, B2C and B2G, S-commerce and M-commerce, social media, strategies to minimise or maximise liability and carry out compliance audits, outsourcing, facilities management, procurement, company IT policies and data protection (privacy) issues.

He also has experience in IT litigation (and different alternative dispute resolution techniques). Mark writes various books on his specialist topics and is an editor and contributor to several publications and articles and lectures at numerous commercial, IP and IT-related conferences and training programmes. Mark appears regularly on BBC1 (usually providing advice on-screen to BBC Watchdog) and also on Sky News as a legal commentator.



