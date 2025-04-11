Director's Role and Responsibilities Training Course: Legal Responsibilities and Obligations (ONLINE EVENT: June 6, 2025)

Dublin, April 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Director's Role and Responsibilities Training Course - Legal Responsibilities and Obligations Of The Directors Role" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





A directorship or a trusteeship should not be taken lightly. There are many legal responsibilities and obligations connected with the role of Director and sanctions for when things go wrong.

This intense half-day course will provide a clear insight into the Director's role and responsibilities. It will help you understand your statutory duties, focus on pragmatic good practice solutions and, in turn, ensure you make a positive contribution to your organisation.

A directorship or trusteeship can be daunting, particularly if you are new to the role. There is a whole new language to learn and new processes and responsibilities that you may well be unfamiliar with. Attending this course will give you a good understanding of the tools you need to make a difference within your organisation.

Why you should attend

Get to grips with legal and regulatory obligations and duties of the Directors role

with legal and regulatory obligations and duties of the Directors role Understand corporate governance frameworks and their practical application

corporate governance frameworks and their practical application Examine why conflicts of interest and over-boarding are important issues

why conflicts of interest and over-boarding are important issues Clarify the liabilities, sanctions, and indemnities associated with this role

the liabilities, sanctions, and indemnities associated with this role Learn the language of the boardroom and your role in the decision-making process

Who Should Attend:

Business leaders and aspiring Board members

Non-executive directors

Trustees

Company secretaries

Legal professionals

Certifications:

CPD : 3 hours for your records

: 3 hours for your records Certificate of completion

Key Topics Covered:

Statutory duties of the Company Director

Direct legal compliance required

Growing areas of compliance

Board and Committee meetings

Director's roles and responsibilities at Board meetings

The decision-making process

Corporate governance

Definitions and principles

The role of corporate governance

Suggested frameworks

Impacts on culture, transparency, internal control, and communication

Stakeholder engagement

Categories of stakeholder

Effective communication and management

Brand and reputation

Liabilities, sanctions, and indemnities

Circumstances when Sanctions Could Impact Directors

The role of D&O insurance

Conflicts of interest and over-boarding

Examples of conflicts of interest

Mechanisms for recording

Maintaining good corportate governance

Remuneration

Principles and considerations

Benchmarking

Speakers:



Russell Shackleton



Russell Shackleton, CIA, CFE, MBA, FRSA, is a risk management and corporate governance expert consultant and trainer. He is an experienced advisor to Boards and sub-committees, and a tutor on the Financial Times Non-Executive Director programme.



He is an accomplished change agent and strategic thinker, as well as a civil and commercial mediator. He has an Executive MBA from Henley Business School and is a governance specialist with the FT Non-Executive Director Diploma.



Russell applies his operational experience allied with strategic thinking, exemplary leadership and team working skills to help businesses bring a structured change that is pragmatic, sustainable, and meets the needs and cultural fit of their organisation. He is passionate about empowering groups to achieve more than their component parts through effective stakeholder engagement and collaboration.



He has worked with many industries across the world, including manufacturing, FMCG, retail, automotive, supply chain logistics, food production/services, construction, textiles, engineering, infrastructure, energy, warehousing, transport, and charities.



Now based in the UK, he continues to serve organisations with an international footprint, culture or supply chain, both as an consultant / trainer or a Non-Executive Director and maintain those connections and knowledge. He speaks English and French.



