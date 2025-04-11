IDEX Biometrics ASA: Key information relating to share consolidation and change of ISIN

Reference is made to the Extraordinary General Meeting in IDEX Biometrics ASA ("IDEX" or the "Company") on 11 April 2025, where all proposed resolutions were approved.

Key information relating to the approved share consolidation:

Date on which the terms and conditions of the share consolidation was made public: 11 April 2025;

Share consolidation ratio: 100 old shares give 1 new share;

Last day including right: 10 June 2025;

Ex-date: 11 June 2025;

Record date: 12 June 2025; and

Date of approval: 11 April 2025

In connection with the share consolidation, the Company's shares will be transferred to a new ISIN. Please find below the following key information for the change of ISIN:

Issuer: IDEX Biometrics ASA

Old ISIN: NO0013107490

New ISIN: NO0013536078

Date of ISIN change: 11 June 2025.

For further information contact:

Marianne Bøe, Head of Investor Relations, Tel: +47 91800186

Kristian Flaten, CFO, Tel: +47 95092322

E-mail: ir@idexbiometrics.com

