Joule Health & Wellbeing Launches Same-Day Stress Support Services

Spokane, WA, April 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of National Stress Awareness Month, Joule Health & Wellbeing has launched a same-day stress management service designed to offer on-demand support for individuals navigating everyday stress—without the delays often associated with traditional care.







"Stress affects nearly everyone, but getting help for it can feel out of reach," said Leah Masten, Founder of Joule Health & Wellbeing. "We’re working to reduce the barriers—cost, wait times, and complexity—so people can access real support before things escalate."

Timed to highlight the importance of accessible mental wellness during a month dedicated to stress awareness, Joule’s service offers same-day sessions with certified wellness professionals. The platform provides a straightforward alternative for those seeking practical support without requiring a diagnosis or referral.

With sessions starting at $65, the model focuses on affordability and immediacy. Joule is not therapy, nor an automated chatbot—it connects users directly with trained professionals for real-time conversations that help individuals reset, regulate, and move forward.

"The system is overloaded. People know they need support, but they’re stuck waiting—or paying hundreds," Masten added. "Joule is about making that support more immediate, affordable, and human."

Available nationwide, Joule offers flexible scheduling—including evenings and weekends—to accommodate a wide range of needs and lifestyles. This approach aims to fit real support into real lives.

By streamlining access and removing common barriers, Joule Health & Wellbeing offers a new path for individuals seeking timely stress support, especially at a moment when awareness of mental health is at the forefront.

Joule is a U.S.-based digital platform offering fast, affordable stress and wellbeing support. With same-day sessions, flat-rate pricing, and an emphasis on accessibility, Joule is designed for individuals who need support navigating everyday stress—without the delays, costs, or complexity of traditional systems.

