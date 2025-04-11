NEW YORK, April 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Founding Ethereum advisor and AI innovator Steven Nerayoff — inventor of the utility token and initial coin offering (ICO) — filed an explosive $9.6 billion lawsuit yesterday in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York against the federal government and a rogue FBI agent who withheld information in order to fabricate false charges against Mr. Nerayoff.

“I filed this lawsuit because I’m a patriotic American who wants to see our country live up to its founding ideals,” Nerayoff explained. “I want to see changes made to prevent this sort of thing from ever happening to anybody else, ever again.”

On an early September morning in 2019, FBI agents in tactical gear pulled Nerayoff from his bed and interrogated him in an unmarked van, threatening that he would never see his children again. Steven courageously stood up to these bullying tactics and chose to fight to prove his innocence.

In 2023 — nearly four years after Nerayoff’s initial arrest — a federal judge dismissed the case with prejudice.

“The entire case against me was based on fabricated evidence. FBI agents even deliberately withheld exculpatory evidence that would have proven my innocence,” Nerayoff said. “Nonetheless, I recognize that I was a casualty of a previous era of government that was hostile to innovation, and I’m eager to put that behind me and begin working with President Trump to use my unique knowledge, experience, and talents to help lead the country into a new Golden Age.”

Nerayoff is being advised by famed constitutional law expert Alan Dershowitz, who said, “This case may go down as one of the worst abuses of prosecutorial and governmental power

I’ve seen in my career.”

“They’re doing the same thing to Steven Nerayoff that they did to Donald Trump,” Dershowitz noted. “His contributions to innovation, to America’s digital future, are unmatched. And this is how we repay him?”

Case No.: CV-25-2012