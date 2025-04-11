Dickey’s Expands Its Footprint in Canada with New Location Coming Soon to Sherwood Park

Sherwood Park, Alberta, April 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is turning up the heat on its international momentum – and Sherwood Park is next in line to experience the flavor. As part of its growing presence in Canada, the world’s largest barbecue concept is bringing its iconic, Texas-style barbecue to a brand-new location opening soon at 11 Athabascan Avenue #160, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 6H2.

With 866 locations across eight concepts worldwide, Dickey’s is building on its Alberta success by teaming up with local entrepreneurs Nabeil Moussa and Ahmad Arwell to bring its signature slow-smoked flavor to Sherwood Park. Already beloved in Calgary and Leduc, the brand’s arrival in Sherwood marks another exciting step in sharing authentic barbecue with communities across Canada.

“Expanding into Sherwood Park is an exciting move for Dickey’s and a big win for barbecue lovers in Alberta,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “We’re thrilled to partner with Nabeil and Ahmad, whose dedication to quality and community matches everything we stand for. Together, we’re not just serving barbecue – we’re delivering an experience.”

From savory, pit-smoked meats to southern-style sides and sandwiches stacked high, the Sherwood Park location will offer dine-in, takeout, delivery and customizable catering for events of all sizes. Whether it’s a corporate lunch, birthday bash or backyard celebration, Dickey’s catering brings the flavor and the fun.

“We’re fired up to bring the Dickey’s experience to Sherwood Park,” said Roland Dickey, Jr., CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Pit. “Every time we open a new store, we open a new door to connection, tradition and incredible food. Canada is hungry for bold, authentic barbecue and we’re ready to deliver – right to your table or your next event.”

The team is hard at work preparing a grand opening celebration packed with giveaways, special offers and family-friendly fun. More details will be released soon but one thing is certain: Sherwood Park is about to get smokin’.

For updates on the opening and all things barbecue, visit www.dickeys.com and follow Dickey’s Barbecue Pit on social media.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Founded in 1941 by The Dickey Family, Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. is the world’s largest barbecue concept and continues as a third-generation family-run business. For over 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions with its signature Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ Slow-smoked over hickory wood-burning pits, Dickey’s barbecued meats are paired with a variety of southern sides. Committed to authentic barbecue, Dickey’s never takes shortcuts—because real barbecue can’t be rushed.

With over 866 restaurants across eight concepts in the U.S. and several countries, Dickey’s Barbecue Franchise and Dickey’s Restaurant Brands continues to grow under the leadership of Roland Dickey, Jr., CEO of Dickey’s Capital Group, and Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, Inc.

Dickey’s has been recognized on Newsweek’s 2022 "America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains" list, Nation’s Restaurant News 2024 top fast-casual brands for value, and USA Today’s 2021 Readers’ Choice Awards. The brand has also ranked in the Top 20 of Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” for four of the past five years. Additional accolades include Entrepreneur's Top 500 Franchise and Hospitality Technology’s Industry Heroes list. The brand has been featured by Fox News, Forbes, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal, and People Magazine.

For more information, visit www.dickeys.com. For information about becoming a franchise partner, visit www.dickeysfranchise.com

