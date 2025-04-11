BSTR Miner leads miners to earn passive income from BTC every day!

Washington, DC, April 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



BSTR Miner, the world's leading cloud mining service platform, officially launched a new user plan, with "zero threshold, high income, flexible and convenient" as the core, to help users easily participate in Bitcoin (BTC) mining. From now on, new users can receive $10 experience money for registration, and they can also get $0.6 reward for daily check-in. Invite friends to enjoy multiple benefits, and truly realize "lying down to earn" BTC!



BSTR Miner core advantages



New user benefits, immediate arrival



New users complete registration and real-name authentication, and receive $10 mining experience money, which can be directly used to purchase computing power contracts and start the first income.



Daily check-in, stable income



Users can receive $0.6 reward by logging in to the platform and checking in every day. There are no task requirements, and small amounts add up to a lot, and extra income can be easily stacked.



Invite friends and double your income



If you successfully invite friends to register and participate in mining, you can permanently receive 3% of your friends' income as a reward; the more people you invite, the higher the reward ratio can be, up to 4.5%, with unlimited levels of superposition, and the income continues to grow.



Flexible contracts, free choice



BSTR Miner provides a variety of computing power contracts, covering short-term (2 days-15 days), medium-term (20 days-45 days) and long-term (50 days-60 days) plans, with daily yields ranging from 1.35% to 6%. Users can freely configure according to their own needs to maximize their returns. For more contract information, please visit the BSTR Miner official website: https://bstrminer.com



One-click start, worry-free mining



BSTR Miner uses advanced cloud computing technology. Users do not need to buy mining machines or maintain equipment. They can start mining with one click through the platform APP or web page. All computing power is operated and maintained by a professional team, with stable output 24 hours a day, and the income is automatically settled daily, and cash withdrawal is supported at any time.



Act now to grab the mining bonus!



Visit the BSTR Miner official website or download the APP, complete the registration to receive a $10 reward and start your cloud mining journey.



【Official website link: https://bstrminer.com】 | 【APP download link: https://bstrminer.com/xml/index.html#/app】



About BSTR Miner



BSTR Miner is a globally compliant cloud mining service platform with a professional technical team and strict risk control system, committed to providing users with safe, transparent and efficient digital currency mining services. The platform has served more than 9 million users, with an average daily computing power of 1000PH/s, and continues to lead industry innovation.



Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involves risk. There is potential for loss of funds. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.

