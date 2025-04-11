Best Gambling Sites for US Players: Experts Pick BetUS for Sports Betting and Online Casino

New York City, April 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In search of the best online gambling sites, our gambling experts scoured the internet looking at the most popular operators that offer players the chance to partake in both sports betting and online casino games.

Through our thorough research, we have determined that BetUS is the standout selection for players looking for the best gambling site that offers both a sportsbook and casino platform.

Continue reading to learn more about the BetUS Sportsbook, BetUS Casino, the bonuses and promotions available, the betting options provided and much more.

BetUS Key Facts

Banking Options: Credit Card, Debit Card, Cash Transfers, Cryptocurrency, Bank Wire

BetUS Welcome Bonus

There are welcome bonuses available at BetUS for both sportsbook and casino customers, giving you flexibility to choose the promo that best suits your betting preferences. Find out more about each of the welcome bonuses that are available to new players at BetUS below.

BetUS Sportsbook Welcome Bonus

Should you wish to choose the BetUS sportsbook welcome bonus, you can access a 125% bonus on each of your first three deposits with the gambling site. Though primarily a sports betting promo, this offer also entails BetUS’ casino into it.

Deposit a minimum of $100 to get a 100% sports bonus of up to $2,000 on your first, second and third deposits after claiming the bonus. In addition to the 100% sports bonus, you will also receive a 25% casino bonus up to $625. This offer is perfect for those who are looking for an online gambling site and want to sample both the sports and casino offerings.

BetUS Casino Welcome Bonus

The BetUS casino welcome bonus is one of the most valuable casino gambling site bonuses that we have come across online. Get a 250% casino bonus up to $5,000 when yu make your first deposit using crypto and use the BetUS promo code CAS250 at the cashier.

Again, there is a minimum deposit requirement of $100 to users who claim this bonus, and your first deposit must be made using one of the crypto payment methods available at BetUS. If you do not want to deposit using cryptocurrency, there is also a 200% casino sign-up bonus worth up to $5,000 for non-crypto players.

How to Join BetUS

BetUS has made the sign-up process for new customers an easy one to complete. If you wish to join BetUS today, just complete the steps presented below.

Click here to be taken to the BetUS sign-up page.

Click ‘bet now’.

Enter the requested personal information, including your name, email address, phone number and address.

Once registered, select the welcome bonus you wish to claim and make your first deposit, ensuring you meet the minimum deposit requirements to be eligible for the bonus.

Tips for Choosing the Best Gambling Sites USA

There are plenty of things to look out for when selecting which gambling site you want to register with. Each of the features below are available at BetUS and give a great indication of the experience you will have when using the site.

Welcome Bonus and Promotions

The best gambling sites will always have a welcome bonus for new customers to claim upon registering an account for the first time. At BetUS, as mentioned above, there are new customer bonuses available for both sports and casino players, something that isn’t available with all online gambling sites in the United States. This gives new users great flexibility to select the promo that you are most interested in.

License

You should only ever gamble online with gambling sites who are licensed by a reputable gaming commission. BetUS is licensed in Mwali, Comoros Union.

Sports Betting Options

The top online gambling sites will excel when it comes to the sports betting options that it provides customers with. Players should look for an in-depth sportsbook that features a variety of sports, from the most popular in the USA or more obscure events. BetUS’ sportsbook rangers from NFL and NBA betting markets to lacrosse and badminton.

Selection of Casino Games

Just like the above, assess the selection of casino games that are available to users. Popular online casino games include slots, table games, backjack, poker, live casino games and more. Each of the casino game types listed are available at BetUS, ensuring that all users have the option to browse a wider selection of games.

Payment Options

Making deposits and withdrawals from a gambling site should be a straightforward process, something that is made much easier when there is a great selection of payment options available to users. Withdrawal speeds should also be a priority in this category, ensuring that users can get their hands on winnings as soon as possible. There are plenty of banking options to choose from at BetUS, including Credit Card, Debit Card, Cash Transfers, Cryptocurrency, and Bank Wire.

Customer Support

Customer support options are essential to assess before choosing the gambling site that you wish to sign up for. In the case you ever require a resolution to a query or dispute, it it vital that there are multiple avenues available to you. BetUS’ customer service team are available to be contacted by phone, email and live chat.

Best Gambling Site Bonuses

You will find a great variety of bonuses and promotions when visiting the best gambling sites in the USA. Learn more about these bonus types below—many of which are available to users who register at BetUS.

New Customer Bonus

All of the best gambling sites incentivise new customers by offering a new customer bonus. This has become the industry standard in online gambling, and are often the most lucrative bonuses available on a site, outside of becoming a VIP player. At BetUS, there are new customer bonuses that apply to both sportsbook and casino players.

No Deposit Bonus

No deposit bonuses may be few and far between, but they do exist within online gambling sites. Just as the name suggests, they do not require a real money deposit to be acquired, and give players bonus funds to use on the site.

Deposit Match Bonus

Deposit match bonuses are extremely commonplace amongst gambling sites. They require users to make a real money deposit of their own first, after which their deposit will be matched to a set percentage, giving you additional bonus funds to boost your bankroll and make wagers with. Always be aware of the terms and conditions of rollover requirements with deposit match funds to know how many times you must turnover the amount before it can be withdrawn as real money.

Bonus Bets

Bonus bets are extremely popular amongst online gambling players in the world of sports betting. These operate as bonus funds that can be used to place bets on sporting events without eating into your real money balance, and are routinely available amongst existing customer promotions.

Free Spins

The holy grail for online slots players are free spins, which enable you to play slot games for free. Free spins promotions are often available around new slot games that have launched at an online casino, and can make up part of other existing customer promotions such as deposit match bonuses.

BetUS Conclusion: The Best Gambling Site in the United States

If you are looking for an online gambling site that excels in both its sports betting and online casino products, look no further than BetUS. The diversity of betting options available to players is a huge advantage to BetUS customers, who can access both an outstanding sportsbook and casino by registering an account with the gambling site. Benefit from a great selection of payment methods, a responsive customer service team, generous welcome bonuses and existing customer promotions, competitive betting odds and an enormous portfolio of casino games at BetUS.

Our rating: 5/5.

Contact Information

BetUS offers multiple channels for customer support and inquiries:​

General Customer Support : 1-888-512-3887

: 1-888-512-3887 Account Management : 1-888-922-3887​

: 1-888-922-3887​ Casino Support : 1-800-346-1697​

: 1-800-346-1697​ Sports Wagering : 1-800-941-6261​

: 1-800-941-6261​ Horse Racing : 1-888-636-5405​

: 1-888-636-5405​ Crypto Specialist : 1-800-996-7279​

: 1-800-996-7279​ New Account Inquiries : 1-800-792-3887​

: 1-800-792-3887​ Fax: 1-877-238-8711​

Email Contacts:

General Support : custhelp@betus.com.pa​

: custhelp@betus.com.pa​ Media Relations : PR@betus.com.pa​

: PR@betus.com.pa​ Marketing Inquiries: Marketing@betus.com.pa​

Live Chat: Available 24/7 through their Help Center​

