Prime AV Launches Premier LED Wall Solutions to Revolutionize Government and Corporate Event Visuals in Washington, D.C.

Chantilly, VA , April 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prime AV launches its Premier LED Wall Display Solutions in Washington D.C. area, which brings cutting-edge visual technology to transform events throughout the area. Prime AV expands its role as the leading choice for impactful event experiences that especially serve government, corporate, and civic productions with its new Premier LED Wall Solutions.



Prime AV designed its new line of customizable LED video walls to deliver versatile and brilliant visual displays while engaging audiences.

Political town halls and corporate conferences along with campaign rallies and high-profile galas benefit from these captivating LED displays that create enduring impacts on their audiences.

Prime AV's founding CEO Hussein Harb emphasized that the company's core mission remains to elevate the standards of audiovisual experiences. The service upgrade transcends traditional upgrades because it represents Prime AV's commitment to enhance organizational audience engagement through powerful visual communications.

High-resolution visual requirements for events have increased substantially after the pandemic because organizations need advanced production standards to engage audiences in hybrid and in-person events. The LED video wall panels from Prime AV unite perfectly with live sound systems and real-time video feeds and lighting installations to provide an immersive visual experience.

The modular design of these LED panels allows Prime AV to create walls in diverse configurations that adapt to any space from small press events to large convention floor productions. By combining custom content development with professional event coordination Prime AV provides turnkey visual solutions that provide customers with hassle-free upgrades.

As a major event production leader for almost twenty years Prime AV continues to play a vital role in the region. The company delivers live sound staging lighting projection services as well as LED visuals to major clients within corporate, nonprofit and government sectors.



The company focuses on uniting creative vision with precise execution according to Harb. Our company masters the operational aspects of D.C. venues and fulfills government client requirements and works at the speed that our partners demand. The LED solutions function optimally under demanding situations.

These LED wall systems from Prime AV are now accessible for rental or permanent installation throughout the region for any occasion including award galas, concerts and brand activations and policy summits and campaign rallies.

The high-performance displays provide vivid color accuracy throughout both bright and outdoor settings and feature adjustable dimensions and shapes for all stages and venues and simultaneous live feed capabilities along with sponsorship content and schedule and interactive functionality. The system operates with high efficiency through its fast deployment and disassembly process which benefits time-sensitive productions.

The new tool allows event planners to transform their presence and seize audience attention whenever they deliver keynotes or host events for thousands of people.

About Prime AV

Prime AV operates as a complete audiovisual production company with its headquarters located in Chantilly Virginia. The company operates in the Washington D.C. metropolitan region and East Coast area providing LED visual wall displays as well as live sound production services and lighting and staging solutions to corporate, government, nonprofit and large public events. The event production company Prime AV defines the modern standards of event production through its commitment to technical accuracy and creative innovation and dependable service.

