Toll Brothers Opens New Luxury Home Community, Estuary at Madeira, in St. Augustine, Florida

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla., April 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the grand opening of Estuary at Madeira , an exclusive new home community nestled along the picturesque Intracoastal Waterway in the Madeira master plan in St. Augustine, Florida. The Sales Center is now open at 620 Pantano Drive in St. Augustine.

Ideally located close to historic St. Augustine and near metropolitan Jacksonville, the Madeira master plan is situated in one of Northeast Florida’s most desirable areas. Madeira encompasses 1,006 acres including over 600 acres of unspoiled marsh wetlands, a tidal creek, numerous lakes, and preserved natural areas with ancient live oaks and blossoming magnolias.

Estuary at Madeira offers luxurious Toll Brothers single-family homes within a gated community featuring modern one- and two-story home designs with picturesque marsh and lake views. Homes range up to 4,144+ square feet with 3 to 6 bedrooms, 3 to 5 baths, and 3- to 4-car garages. Homes include first-floor primary bedroom suites, two-story great rooms, indoor/outdoor living features, and sophisticated options for personalization.





“We are excited to introduce Estuary at Madeira, offering luxury homes in an exclusive, gated setting with resort-style amenities and beautiful lake and marsh views,” said Greg Netro, Group President of Toll Brothers in North Florida. “The lush natural environment of Madeira creates a tranquil setting for residents. This community provides a unique opportunity to experience the best of Florida living, with easy access to both nature and everyday conveniences.”

Residents of Estuary at Madeira will enjoy a variety of master plan amenities, including a clubhouse, pool, fitness center, and common spaces. The community also offers a future kayak launch to the Intracoastal Waterway, providing opportunities for fishing and water activities.

Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio . The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows customers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

Homes within the Estuary at Madeira community are priced starting at $897,995. For more information on Estuary at Madeira, home shoppers are invited to call (844) 871-7466 or visit TollBrothers.com/Florida.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine’s World's Most Admired Companies™ for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company’s Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron’s magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com .

