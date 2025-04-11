Organ-on-a-Chip Global Market Report 2025, with Emulate, Mimetas, TissUse, InSphero, CN Bio Innovations and more

Dublin, April 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Organ-on-a-Chip: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report analyzes trends in the global organ-on-a-chip (OoC) market. The market is segmented based on products and services, applications, end users, and regions. The application segment is characterized by drug discovery and development, toxicological research, and physiological model development. End-users include academic and research institutes, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and the cosmetics industry. Products and services include organ chips, instruments, software, and services. Organ chips are further segmented into single-organ and multi-organ-on-a-chip products. The single-organ-on-a-chip products are further sub-segmented into liver, lung, heart, kidney, and other organs.
The report focuses on the major trends and challenges that affect the market and vendor landscape. It analyzes patents and emerging technologies related to the market. The report includes an analysis of the competitive landscape and industry structure and concludes with profiles of the leading companies.
In this report, the OoC market is segmented by geographical region into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). The North American region consists of the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. Europe includes Germany, the U.K., Italy, France, Spain and the Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia and the Rest of Asia-Pacific. The report covers global revenue ($ millions) for the base year of 2023, estimated data for 2024, and forecast values for 2025 through 2029.
Report Scope
- 77 data tables and 53 additional tables
- Analyses of trends in the global organ-on-a-chip (OoC) market, with revenue data for 2021 to 2023, estimates for 2024, as well as projected CAGRs through 2029
- Estimates of the market size and revenue prospects for the global market, along with a market share analysis by product and service, application, end user and region
- Facts and figures pertaining to the market dynamics, technological progress, innovations, prospects, regulations and the impact of various macroeconomic factors
- A look at why organ-on-a-chip technology is gaining traction as an alternative to animal testing in life science research, toxicology testing and drug development studies
- Insights derived from the Porter's Five Forces model, as well as global supply chain and PESTLE analyses
- Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments, with emphasis on consumer attitudes, and the ESG scores and practices of leading companies
- Analysis of the industry structure, including companies' market shares and rankings, strategic alliances, M&A activity and a venture funding outlook
- Profiles of leading companies, including Emulate Inc., Mimetas, TissUse GmbH, InSphero AG, and CN Bio Innovations Ltd.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|113
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$153.2 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$651.9 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|33.6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Market Summary
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Technology Background
- Types of Omics
- Technological Infrastructure and Data Integration
- Macroeconomic Factors Analysis
- Impact of Ongoing Russia-Ukraine War on the Single-cell Genomics and Proteomics Market
- Economic Uncertainty and Research Funding Cuts
- Increased Operational Costs
- Shift in Geopolitical Collaborations
- Sanctions on Russia and Technology Exports
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
Chapter 3 Regulatory Landscape
- Market Regulations by Country/Region
- Federal Regulation
- CMS Regulation
- FDA Regulation
- FTC Regulation
- Canada
- European Union
- United Kingdom (U.K.)
- China
- Japan
- Australia
- International Standards and Guidelines
Chapter 4 Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Increasing Investment and Funding for Single-cell Genomics and Proteomics Research Activities
- Growing Prevalence of Cancer Generating Demand for Personalized Treatments
- Promising Applications of Single-cell Genomics and Proteomics in the Drug Development Process
- Market Restraints
- High Costs Associated with Single-cell Proteomics
- Technical Challenges
- Market Opportunities
- Technological Advances and Automation in Single-cell Studies
- Collaboration and Partnerships
Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies and Developments
- Artificial Intelligence in Single-cell Genomics and Proteomics
- Companies in the AI Single-cell Genomics and Proteomics Market
- Advances in Single-cell Omics and Multi-omics
Chapter 6 Market Segmentation Analysis
- Global Single-cell Genomics and Proteomics Market by Analysis Type
- Single-cell Genomics
- Single-cell Proteomics
- Single-cell Transcriptomics
- Single-cell Epigenomics
- Global Single-cell Genomics and Proteomics Market by Application
- Oncology
- Stem Cell Biology
- Immunology
- Other Applications
- Global Single-cell Genomics and Proteomics Market by End User
- Academic and Research Organizations
- Biopharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
- Clinical Laboratories
- Applied Markets
- Global Single-cell Genomics and Proteomics Market by Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
Chapter 7 Competitive Intelligence
- Top Players Ranking
- Key Strategies Adopted by Players
- Collaborations and Partnerships
- New Product Launches
- Expansions and Investments
- Mergers and Acquisitions
- Patent Analysis
- Takeaways
Chapter 8 Sustainability in the Genomics and Proteomics Market: ESG Perspective
- Introduction to ESG
- ESG Performance in the Market
- ESG Practices in the Genomics and Proteomics Industry
- ESG Risk Ratings
