Aerospace & Defense Thermoplastic Composites Market is Forecasted to Reach US$ 870 Million in 2030, Says Stratview Research

Detroit, April 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global aerospace & defense thermoplastic composites market is projected to witness a growth rate of 14.8% annually from 2024 to 2030, with an anticipated size of US$ 870 million by 2030, according to an analysis by Stratview Research.



Stratview Research, a global market research firm, has launched a report on the global Aerospace & Defense Thermoplastic Composites Market, which provides a comprehensive outlook of the global and regional industry forecast, current & emerging trends, segment analysis, competitive landscape, & more.



Report Highlights

Market Size in 2030 (million US$) 870 Growth (CAGR) 14.8% during 2024-2030 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Trend Period 2018-2022 Base Year 2023 Number of Segments Covered 6 Number of Tables & Graphs 100+ Country-Level Market Assessment 20



Segment Insights on the Aerospace & Defense Thermoplastic Composites Market

The global aerospace & defense thermoplastic composites market is segmented based on aircraft type, resin type, application type, fiber type, consolidation type, and region.

Based on aircraft type - The A&D thermoplastic composites market is segmented into commercial aircraft, general aviation, military aircraft, and others. Commercial aircraft are expected to remain dominant as well as the fastest-growing aircraft type in the market during the forecast period. On the B787 aircraft, thermoplastic composites are used to provide localized reinforcement between some of the fuselage frames in the form of shear webs (about 150 per aircraft). On average, about 8,000 clips are used in an A350XWB aircraft, whereas there are 10,000 to 15,000 such clips and cleats in a B787 aircraft. Both Airbus and Boeing aircraft have undergone a massive transformation in their aircraft material mix over the years. The latest aircraft have ≥50% composites. They are used on the fuselage, wings, and stabilizers, making the aircraft incredibly strong and yet much lighter. Over the years, Airbus has progressively used thermoplastic materials and welding on structural applications on several aircraft: the A340, A380, A350, and military applications.

Based on the resin type - The market is segmented into PPS-based composites, PEEK-based composites, PEI-based composites, and other composites. PEEK-based composites are expected to remain the dominant and fastest-growing resin in the market from 2024-2030. PEEK composites offer an exceptional combination of benefits, aiding aerospace OEMs, designers, and processors to attain cost savings, quality, and performance. They help lower weight, improve buy-to-fly ratios, and provide design freedom to optimize the design. PEEK is often used with carbon fiber to fabricate clips, cleats, brackets, clamps, and connectors.



Based on the application type - The market is segmented into interior, airframe, and others. Airframe is expected to remain the most attractive application on the market by 2030. For airframes, PPS resin is the most widely used resin, and carbon fiber is the most widely used reinforcement, whereas for interiors, PEI and glass fiber are the preferred resin and reinforcement types, respectively. Key application areas in the airframe segment are clips, cleats, leading edges, panels for the fuselage, shear webs, stringers, ribs, rudders, and elevators. There is also growing interest in thermoplastic composites in interiors, with floor panels, brackets, profiles, and seat backs being key applications. Ardent efforts toward leveraging the full potential of thermoplastic composites for structural applications are likely to give a thrust to the segment’s growth.



Which region shows the most promising growth forecast and opportunity?

The analysis suggests that Europe is expected to remain the largest market for aerospace and defense thermoplastic composites during the forecast period. This growth outlook is majorly attributed to the following:

Europe to hold its unassailable lead in the coming years (>50% share, value basis, in 2023).

Airbus surpassed Boeing in terms of deliveries, winning the deliveries crown for the fifth consecutive year. This ultimately fuels the European market.

The A350 XWB uses a huge amount of thermoplastic composite parts, mainly in the fuselage.

Likewise, the North American region is expected to witness the fastest market growth during the forecast period; the increase in the footprint of European players in the USA is driving North America's market. Daher is making its presence known by developing a relationship with Gulfstream Aerospace for supplying thermoplastic parts for the wing and fuselage for some of the programs.



Aerospace & Defense Thermoplastic Composites Market Drivers:

Some of the key drivers listed in the report are given below.

Increasing demand for weight reduction to improve fuel economy and reduce carbon emissions in the aerospace industry.

Increasing penetration of composites in modern aircraft programs and low processing cost coupled with the advantage of recyclability of thermoplastic composites over thermoset composites are some of the key factors driving the demand.



Top 5 Companies in the Aerospace & Defense Thermoplastic Composites Market:

The market is highly consolidated, with the presence of <50 players globally. Most of the major players compete in some of the governing factors, including price, service offerings, regional presence, etc. Some of the major players maintain a presence in multiple nodes of the supply chain. Stratview Research has identified the following companies as the top market players (arranged alphabetically).

Avanco Group

Collins Aerospace

Daher

GKN Aerospace

Premium AEROTEC GmbH



What Deliverables Will You Get in This Report?

Key questions this report answers Relevant contents in the report How big is the sales opportunity? In-depth analysis of the Aerospace & Defense Thermoplastic Composites Market How lucrative is the future? Market forecast and trend data and emerging trends Which regions offer the best sales opportunities? Global, regional, and country-level historical data and forecasts Which are the most attractive market segments? Market segment analysis and forecast Who are the top players and their market positioning? Competitive landscape analysis, Market share analysis How complex is the business environment? Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, Life cycle analysis What are the factors affecting the market? Drivers & challenges Will I get the information on my specific requirements? 10% free customization





