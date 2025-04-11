Automotive Nonwoven Composites Market is Forecasted to Reach US$ 3.8 Billion in 2031, Says Stratview Research

Detroit, April 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global automotive nonwoven composites market is projected to witness a growth rate of 5.3% annually from 2024 to 2031, with an anticipated size of US$ 3.8 billion by 2031, according to an analysis by Stratview Research.



Stratview Research, a global market research firm, has launched a report on the global automotive nonwoven composites market, which provides a comprehensive outlook of the global and regional industry forecast, current & emerging trends, segment analysis, competitive landscape, & more.



Report Highlights

Market Size in 2031 (billion US$) 3.8 Growth (CAGR) 5.3% during 2024-2031 Forecast Period 2024-2031 Trend Period 2018-2022 Base Year 2023 Number of Segments Covered 6 Number of Tables & Graphs 100+ Country-Level Market Assessment 20



Segment Insights on the Automotive Nonwoven Composites Market:

The global automotive nonwoven composites market is segmented based on vehicle type, matrix type, material type, application type, formation type, and region.

Based on vehicle type - The automotive nonwoven composites market is segmented into automotive (ICE, BEV, and hybrid), recreational vehicles, and other vehicles. Automotive is expected to remain the largest demand generator for nonwoven composites during the forecast period. The key whys and wherefores behind the usage of nonwoven composites are that they are extremely lightweight, strong, durable, flexible, and easy to process, and they can be made from recycled materials. These advantages are making nonwoven composites increasingly popular in a wide range of automotive applications. In addition to that, factors like increasing demand for electric vehicles (EVs) in upcoming years (EV production is expected to reach 76 million units by 2031, rising from 35 million units in 2024) to reduce vehicle weight to improve range and overall performance are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.



Based on the matrix type – The market is segmented into bicomponent PET/coPET fiber, polypropylene, and other matrix/binders. Polypropylene is expected to remain dominant, whereas bicomponent PET/coPET fiber is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the market during the forecast period. Polypropylene can be easily molded and formed into complex shapes, allowing for design flexibility in automotive components. Nonwoven composites made from polypropylene can be customized to fit specific component requirements and geometry, enabling efficient manufacturing processes and reducing production costs. In Europe, the nonwoven composite structure is typically made from polypropylene and PET fibers for underbody shields in most luxury vehicles.



Based on the material type - The market is segmented into fiberglass composites, natural/wood fiber composites, polyester fiber composites, carbon fiber composites, and other materials. Fiberglass is expected to showcase an incredible lead in the market during the forecast period due to its high tensile strength and excellent resistance to impact, making it ideal for reinforcing nonwoven composites used in automotive applications. Fiberglass works as an excellent reinforcement material with polypropylene to form composite parts suited for door panels, underbody shields, floorboards, trunk trims, etc.

Based on the application type - The market is segmented into door panel, trunk, packaged tray, headliner, underbody shield, wheel arch liner, center console, and other applications. Trunk, wheel arch liner, and headliner are likely to be the major application categories in the years to come. These application types are likely to grow at a healthy pace in the years to come. Nonwoven composites provide thermal insulation, sound insulation, strength, and stiffness in the interior of a vehicle, along with impact absorption to protect occupants in the event of a collision or other impact situations.

Based on the formation type - The market is segmented into spunlaid, drylaid, and other formations. Drylaid is expected to remain the most dominant formation type in the market during the forecast period. Drylaid nonwovens are commonly used as the primary backing material for automotive applications. The entangled fiber structure provides dimensional stability, strength, and durability to withstand the demands of automotive use. Dry-laid composites offer excellent resistance to wear, abrasion, and fading while providing thermal and acoustic insulation properties.



Which region shows the most promising growth forecast and opportunity?

The analysis suggests that Asia-Pacific is expected to remain the largest market for automotive nonwoven composites during the forecast period. This growth outlook is majorly attributed to the following:

This region is home to some of the world's largest automotive markets, including China, Japan, India, and South Korea.

The region has witnessed significant growth in automobile production (with 49 million units produced in 2022, which is 58% of total global production) as compared to other regions.

Likewise, North America and Europe are also likely to create sizeable opportunities in the coming years due to high automobile production, stringent regulations, technological advancements, and consumer preferences for comfort and aesthetics.



Automotive Nonwoven Composites Market Drivers:

Some of the key drivers listed in the report are given below.

Increasing automobile production.

The growing adoption of electric vehicles (EVs).

The rising demand for lightweight and fuel-efficient vehicles.

Automakers are increasingly using these composites to reduce vehicle weight, enhance fuel economy, and ensure compliance with stringent emission regulations.

Nonwoven composites also provide superior acoustic and thermal insulation, improving cabin comfort and noise reduction.

Increasing emphasis on vehicle safety, durability, and cost-effectiveness.

Nonwoven composites offer excellent impact resistance, corrosion protection, and a superior strength-to-weight ratio, making them ideal for structural and interior applications like floorboards, headliners, and underbody shields.



Top Companies in the Automotive Nonwoven Composites Market:

The market is highly fragmented, with over 200 players. Most of the major players compete in some of the governing factors, including price, service offerings, regional presence, etc. The following are the key players in the automotive nonwoven composites market. Some of the major players provide a complete range of services. Stratview Research has identified the following companies as the top market players.

ABC Technologies Holdings Inc

Adler Pelzer Group

Auria Solution

Autoneum Holding Ltd.

Becchis Osiride

Carcoustics

DRÄXLMAIER Group

ElringKlinger AG

FORVIA Faurecia

Grupo Antolin

International Automotive Components (IAC)

Röchling Automotive



What Deliverables Will You Get in This Report?

