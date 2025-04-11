GEEKVAPE Releases Inaugural Sustainability Report, Affirming Its Sustainability Strategy

Shenzhen, China, April 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, GEEKVAPE officially released the GEEKVAPE 2024 Sustainability Report (hereinafter referred to as the “Report”), marking the first time the Company has systematically outlined its sustainability strategy and implementation in an independent report.

As a global leader in the vaping industry, GEEKVAPE has elevated sustainability to the core of its corporate strategy. Guided by the vision of “Building Resilience and Leading the Sustainable Development of the Industry”, the Company is advancing its sustainability initiatives through five strategic pillars: Compliance Governance Based Long-Termism, Innovation-Driven Manufacturing, People-Oriented Approach, Green and Low-Carbon Development, Responsibility and Inclusive Prosperity. This signifies a comprehensive transition from being a “Creator of Commercial Value” to a “Pioneer in Sustainable Development.”





Compliance Governance for Sound Operations

GEEKVAPE takes compliance governance as the foundation of the Company’s sustainable development. The Company has established a four-tier sustainability governance structure comprising the decision-making level, company management level, operational management level and implementation level, deeply embedding sustainability principles into its organizational DNA to ensure long-term strategic implementation. The Company has established a Compliance Committee to continuously monitor regulatory developments in its operational regions, facilitating the adoption and enforcement of internal standards. By the end of 2024, GEEKVAPE’s products had secured a cumulative total of 6,405 certifications related to vaping devices in dozens of countries or regions, with 2,294 new certifications added in 2024, reflecting a year-on-year increase of 19.2%. Additionally, in 2024, 100% of GEEKVAPE’s office staff signed the Employee Integrity and Self-Discipline Agreement, while 12 business ethics training sessions were conducted for new office staff, achieving a 100% pass rate. By refining its governance structure, enhancing compliance systems, and strengthening information security and business ethics management, GEEKVAPE has strengthened its global operational foundation.

Innovation-Driven Manufacturing for Value Transformation

GEEKVAPE has developed a robust independent R&D ecosystem, including the Advanced Technology and Application Research Institute focusing on core vaping technologies, R&D centers and laboratories etc., in order to accelerate the R&D and production processes of new products and technologies. By the end of 2024, the Company newly added 305 granted patents, with a cumulative total of 1,109. Innovations such as ceramic core technology and the new vaping technology solution VPU (Vaping Processing Unit), continue to lead the industry. Products under the Company have won prestigious international awards such as the Vapouround Award and Vaping360 Award. Meanwhile, the Company has established comprehensive quality management system spanning product design and production. Through multi-dimensional safety performance assessments, the Company delivers products that feature high safety performance, durability, and an excellent user experience. Its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Guangdong QISITECH Co., Ltd. and Zhuhai QISITECH Co., Ltd., have both obtained ISO 9001 Quality Management System certification.

People-Oriented Approach for Talent Synergy

GEEKVAPE remains committed to employee well-being, fostering a safe, healthy, equitable, and inclusive workplace. By enhancing employee rights protection systems and implementing multi-tiered talent development mechanisms, the Company promotes the collaborative growth of individuals, the organization, and the industry. In 2024, GEEKVAPE’s employee training totaled 76,816 attendances and 14.1 thousand total training hours, while introducing various welfare programs and care initiatives to cultivate an environment of “fulfilling work and a happy life”. For occupational health and safety, Zhuhai QISITECH Co., Ltd. obtained ISO 45001 certification in 2024 and conducted 6 drills on topics such as vehicle injuries, machinery accidents, and fire safety, with a total of 4,786 attendances.

Green and Low-Carbon Development for the Blue Planet

GEEKVAPE is committed to integrating the principles of green development into its business operations. In 2024, the Company released its first Carbon Neutrality Action Report and officially joined the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), pledging to “achieve operational carbon neutrality by 2035 and full value chain carbon neutrality by 2050”. Zhuhai QISITECH Co., Ltd. has obtained ISO 14001 Environmental Management System certification. The Company’s Zhuhai Park has established a distributed photovoltaic system with a total installed capacity of 1,420 kW, achieved a water reuse rate of 95.5%, and became the first in the vaping industry to earn LEED Platinum certification for green building. Concurrently, the Company embraced eco-design and circular economy principles, launching two products received the iF Design Award.

Responsibility and Inclusive Prosperity for a Resilient Ecosystem

GEEKVAPE is dedicated to fostering a resilient and sustainable ecosystem. GEEKVAPE has released the Supply Chain Sustainability Code of Conduct and required suppliers to support and adhere to the requirements of the code. As of the end of 2024, all qualified suppliers of GEEKVAPE had committed to adhering to the code of conduct. For fulfilling social responsibility, GEEKVAPE has formulated the GEEKVAPE Social Contribution Policy. Meanwhile, the Company established the “Project V” volunteer team in 2024 and held 5 eco-environmental themed activities. Furthermore, in 2024, GEEKVAPE donated RMB 1.6 million to the Red Cross Society of China Gansu Branch and Zhuhai Branch to support local social contribution projects, humanitarian relief and rural revitalization. In January 2025, the Company donated RMB 1.5 million to the Red Cross Society of Xizang Autonomous Region. The funds were to support emergency relief and mid-to-long-term reconstruction following the 6.8 magnitude earthquake in Dingri County, Shigatse City.

The Report emphasizes that GEEKVAPE will steadfastly adhere to its sustainability principles, transforming commitments into tangible actions with resolute determination and execution. The Company will continue to collaborate with global partners, deepening efforts in key areas to advance a greener, more inclusive, and prosperous world.

GEEKVAPE 2024 Sustainability Report link: https://www.geekvape.com/sustainability/#report


















