CT Realty Executes 805,000 Square Foot Lease with Simply Good Foods in Indiana

DALLAS, April 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CT Realty is pleased to announce the successful lease of an 805,000 square foot, state-of-the-art industrial facility to Simply Good Foods, in Mount Comfort, Indiana. Simply Good Foods is a leading health and wellness food company known for their Quest™ protein bars and shakes. This seven year lease secures a strategic presence in one of the region’s fastest-growing logistics and distribution hubs.

The Class A industrial building offers best-in-class specifications, including 40’ clear height, an abundance of trailer and auto parking and prime accessibility to major transportation routes. The cutting edge facility will support Simply Good Foods’ ever expanding supply chain and distribution operations, and CT is proud to assist them in their business development with this building.

“We are thrilled to welcome Simply Good Foods to our industrial facility in Mt. Comfort,” said Rob Huthnance, President of CT Realty. “Their commitment to innovation and operational excellence aligns perfectly with the capabilities of this property. This lease underscores the strength of the Indianapolis area industrial market and the value of well located, high-quality logistics space.”

CT has also leased their adjacent 250,000 square foot industrial facility to Schlage Lock. Schlage Lock is a leader in creating premium smart locks and door hardware.

The successful stabilization of the Mount Comfort development follows a previous project in Whitestown, Indiana where CT Realty developed and leased a 1,000,000-square-foot industrial facility to Walmart.

This new Simply Good Foods lease brings CT Realty’s current project in Mt. Comfort to 100% occupancy. CT is honored to have a huge impact in the industrial business development in Mt. Comfort, Indiana, providing the best industrial real estate spaces to their prospective tenants.

About CT Realty: CT Realty is a national real estate and investment company headquartered in Dallas, Texas and Newport Beach, California. Since its establishment 30 years ago, CT Realty has completed over 300 transactions valued at more than $8 billion. CT is primarily focused on the investment of Class A industrial logistics developments throughout the U.S., having acquired thousands of acres of industrial land since 2010. CT has active developments in Northern and Southern California, Dallas/Ft. Worth, Atlanta, Illinois, Indianapolis, Ohio and New Jersey, and continues to expand into new markets nationwide. To learn more, visit www.ctrinvestors.com

About The Simply Good Foods Company: The Simply Good Foods Company (Nasdaq: SMPL), headquartered in Denver, Colorado, is a consumer packaged food and beverage company that is bringing nutritious snacking with ambitious goals to raise the bar on what food can be with trusted brands and innovative products. Our product portfolio consists primarily of protein bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, and confectionery products marketed under the Atkins™, Quest™, and OWYN™ brands. We are a company that aims to lead the nutritious snacking movement and is poised to expand our healthy lifestyle platform through innovation, organic growth, and investment opportunities in the snacking space. To learn more, visit http://www.thesimplygoodfoodscompany.com.

