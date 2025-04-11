Marc Mysterio, fresh off challenging Jake Paul for vacant Championships, publicly proposes marriage to newly single Britney Spears

NEW YORK, April 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Britney Spears and Marc Mysterio first met backstage of Star Search in 1992, however, could they reunite as the world’s biggest ‘Power Couple’.

“I love Britney. We were so young and I was so angry and throwing things backstage at Star Search because Brit got screwed! In boxing, I do not let things go to the judges because I remember that look on her face and the hug I gave her. Well, now we might have more than a hug because I am asking her to marry me right here right now,” notes “The Dancefloor” Billboard-Charting Irish-Canadian artist to the ‘Toxic’ icon.

Marc Mysterio, synonymous with making hits: Flo Rida, David Guetta, Crash Test Dummies, Samantha Fox and Netflix’s Trailer Park Boys, and is also tapped for a potential IBA title fight vs. Jake Paul.

Mysterio is currently suing Amazon Music for shadow-banning him after the voluntary Amazon Exclusive Artist notched over 80,000,000 streams from 14,500,000 listeners from September 2023 through August 2024. “It’s time to fight back—just like I do in the ring or my philanthropic work with WBC Cares and One Fund Boston. Brit is no stranger to overcoming adversity–let’s meet and see if we click,” concludes the Irish-Canadian.

New filings include a letter of preservation served on Amazon seeking 17-line itemized logs/backup records to pin-point when the IF/THEN Shadowban was activated, who ordered the task, user error-reports of streaming-errors, and the user id of the programmer that implemented the Shadowban—all painting a damning picture of Amazon’s practices.

But, what would the media make of a Marc Mysterio and Britney Spears ‘Power Couple’?

“I think Britney is misunderstood—labeling her ‘toxic’ is unfair. She understands me and I understand her, at least back in 1992. So, why should we care about what a PR Agency says, or record labels. Behind every strong man is a strong woman and, moreover, you will be hard pressed to find anyone that knows us to say otherwise. Bar none, Britney is the GOAT at dance choreography and a basketball fan too–hopefully she likes the Boston Celtics,” notes the Irish-Canadian.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

Despite being on Sony Music, together, across three decades, Britney and Marc have never collaborated on a song.

“I like it like that. I don’t wanna mix personal and business. It’s just more fun, or would be more fun assuming she says yes and gives me her ring size, to go to a family pub that has karaoke and we perform for free using pseudonyms on stage than for money. I have her back 100% day in day out–ask anyone in the Sony Music Legal Department in New York. Relationships are based on trust and, moreover, on our worst day we are still—together—amongst the most talented musicians and performers in the world,” concludes Marc Mysterio.

While the world awaits Britney’s response, Mysterio’s 3-Part Series Exposing Amazon’s Shadowban on YouTube can be viewed at shadowban.me and fans can support using #ArtistsVsAmazon

