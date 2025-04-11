Amplifying Real Stories of Real People: Peek Behind the Marketing Scene with Lisa Martin’s New Podcast, CMOs: Unscripted

San Jose, California, April 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As an experienced tech analyst, former NASA scientist, TV host, and emcee, Lisa Martin brings a unique combination of data and storytelling to the table. At the helm of LuccaZara Marketing, her tech-focused marketing agency, she harnesses this blend to strengthen client-consumer relationships through authentic, succinct, tech-led campaigns. Guided by the belief that novelty, no matter what form it takes, shouldn’t be rejected but embraced, she announced the launch of her podcast, CMOs: Unscripted.



Set to enter streaming platforms like Spotify and YouTube in June, CMOs: Unscripted’s first season will comprise 12 insightful episodes, each one recorded to provoke, educate, and inspire listeners. Through bi-weekly releases, audiences worldwide will gain access to the raw emotions, bold ideas, and challenges that shape the most renowned, innovative Chief Marketing Officers across various industries. Though diverse and with a different message, all episodes will be tied to one truth: brilliance in marketing can’t be achieved by following a script.

“Just like there’s no such thing as textbook success, a CMO’s job is about embracing data and technology, testing, and not being afraid to make bold decisions driven by data,” stresses Martin. “Ultimately, that’s what delivers measurable value and revenue for any company.”

Every episode will feature a candid, relationship-based, 20-minute conversation between Martin and her guests, delving deep into all things B2B and B2C marketing – from relevant AI explorations to the most pivotal moments in the industry’s history. On CMOs: Unscripted, there will be no rehearsals; it’s about the truth, whether that’s unraveling experts’ most difficult decisions or discovering their genuine feelings on the inevitable but exciting tech revolution.

In the first season, listeners can expect insights and lessons on a wide spectrum of topics. As Martin shared, the first episodes will focus on a private equity company’s CMO’s journey to managing up to the board, a professional navigating marketing dynamics across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, a seasoned CMO’s opinion on integrated marketing, and another expert’s successes with key use cases of AI in marketing.

Tapping into her professional background, Martin will interview CMOs through her unique analyst lens. Meanwhile, her innate knack for storytelling will transform these complex concepts into digestible knowledge. This commitment to education is no coincidence, rooted in her illustrious career. From being a NASA scientist to studying biology and discovering the complexities of technology, Martin has always felt a purpose in helping others understand this esoteric maze of data. After discovering marketing, she realized this mission could be achieved through the industry’s very core – storytelling.

For aspiring executives, the general public, or fellow CMOs, Martin’s podcast aims to offer a treasure trove of firsthand wisdom, expert predictions, and transformative stories. “There is so much fear around AI and technology, and being able to educate others on its potential is incredibly rewarding,” she reflects. “But I also believe that, as industry experts, we should all feel this obligation. That’s exactly what CMOs: Unscripted is all about – using technology for good while inspiring others to be bold, break the status quo, and leave scripts behind.”

