Aircraft Specialty Fasteners Market is Forecasted to Reach US$ 1200 Million in 2032, Says Stratview Research

Detroit, April 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global aircraft specialty fasteners market is projected to witness a growth rate of 4.4% annually from 2024 to 2032, with an anticipated size of US$ 1200 million by 2032, according to an analysis by Stratview Research.



Stratview Research, a global market research firm, has launched a report on the global aircraft specialty fasteners market, which provides a comprehensive outlook of the global and regional industry forecast, current & emerging trends, segment analysis, competitive landscape, & more.



Report Highlights

Market Size in 2032 (million US$) 1200 Growth (CAGR) 4.4% during 2024-2032 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Trend Period 2018-2022 Base Year 2023 Number of Segments Covered 6 Number of Tables & Graphs 100+ Country-Level Market Assessment 20



Segment Insights on the Aircraft Specialty Fasteners Market:

The global aircraft specialty fasteners market is segmented based on aircraft type, product type, application type, material type, end-user type, and region.

Based on aircraft type - The aircraft specialty fasteners market is segmented into commercial, regional, helicopter, military, and general aviation. Commercial aircraft are projected to remain the largest and fastest-growing segment of the specialty fasteners market during the forecast period. Boeing and Airbus, the two leading commercial aircraft OEMs, are ramping up production rates for their best-selling models to address substantial order backlogs. Additionally, new entrants like COMAC and Irkut are making strides in the commercial aircraft industry with their C919 and MC-21 programs. The return of the B737 Max to service and the expanding global aircraft fleets further contribute to the sustainable demand for specialty fasteners in the commercial aircraft segment.



Based on the product type – The market is segmented into blind rivets, blind bolts, solid rivets, studs and inserts, panel fasteners, and other product types. Blind rivets are anticipated to remain the largest product type in the market during the forecast period, driven by their installation efficiency and ergonomic advantages over traditional fasteners. Additionally, blind rivets are projected to exhibit the fastest growth over the next eight years. Similarly, blind bolts, another key product in the blind fastener family, are expected to grow at an impressive rate during the same period.



Based on the application type - The market is segmented into the airframe, flight control surfaces, interior, engine, and other application types. The airframe is anticipated to remain the most dominant segment of the market during the forecast period. As the largest structure in an aircraft, the airframe utilizes specialty fasteners in a variety of applications, including wings and fuselage, which underpins its leading position in the market.



Based on the material type - The market is segmented into titanium, aluminum, steel, and other material types. Titanium is expected to remain the dominant material type in the market during the forecast period. The aircraft industry has been gradually replacing steel and other heavy metal-based fasteners with titanium fasteners due to their superior performance at a relatively low weight. Additionally, titanium fasteners are highly compatible with composite materials, which are increasingly used in next-generation aircraft, such as the B787, A350XWB, and B777X. This compatibility is expected further to drive the demand for titanium fasteners in the industry.



Which region shows the most promising growth forecast and opportunity?

The analysis suggests that North America is expected to remain the largest market for aircraft specialty fasteners during the forecast period. This growth outlook is majorly attributed to the following:

The presence of major aircraft OEMs, specialty fastener suppliers, airlines, and MRO companies in the USA.

Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is projected to experience the highest growth, with China, Japan, and India being key growth drivers. The substantial increase in air passenger and freight traffic in China and India is prompting aircraft manufacturers and tier suppliers to establish manufacturing plants in the region. Companies in the Asia-Pacific region are working to develop commercial and regional aircraft to meet rising domestic demand and reduce reliance on Boeing and Airbus. The COMAC C919 is an example of such efforts, already generating significant unfulfilled orders.



Aircraft Specialty Fasteners Market Drivers:

Some of the key drivers listed in the report are given below.

Increasing aircraft production, rising demand for lightweight and high-strength fasteners, advancements in aerospace materials, stringent safety regulations, and growing MRO activities.

Expanding commercial and military aviation sectors, along with technological innovations in fastening solutions.



Top Companies in the Aircraft Specialty Fasteners Market:

The market is highly concentrated, with the presence of some regional and global players. The development of lightweight and durable specialty fasteners, forming strategic alliances with aircraft OEMs, and the execution of mergers & acquisitions are the key strategies adopted by the major players to gain a competitive edge in the market. Stratview Research has identified the following companies as the top market players.

Howmet Aerospace Inc.

Precision CastParts Corp.

TriMas Corporation

Lisi Group

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.

National Aerospace Fasteners Corporation



What Deliverables Will You Get in This Report?

Key questions this report answers Relevant contents in the report How big is the sales opportunity? In-depth analysis of the Aircraft Specialty Fasteners Market How lucrative is the future? Market forecast and trend data and emerging trends Which regions offer the best sales opportunities? Global, regional, and country-level historical data and forecasts Which are the most attractive market segments? Market segment analysis and forecast Who are the top players and their market positioning? Competitive landscape analysis, Market share analysis How complex is the business environment? Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, Life cycle analysis What are the factors affecting the market? Drivers & challenges Will I get the information on my specific requirements? 10% free customization



