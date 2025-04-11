Top Technology Executives Recognized at the 2025 SeattleCIO ORBIE Awards





SEATTLE, April 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2025 SeattleCIO ORBIE Awards recognized the exceptional leadership and innovation of top technology executives from Toast, Microsoft, City of Seattle, Washington Department of Ecology, Washington Trust Bank, and University of Washington. Hosted by SeattleCIO, a chapter of the Inspire Leadership Network, the prestigious awards honor CIOs and C-suite technology leaders who drive business transformation and industry impact.

Winners were recognized across six categories: Global, Large Enterprise, Enterprise, Large Corporate, Corporate, and Leadership. The ceremony, which took place at The Westin Seattle brought together top executives and industry leaders to celebrate excellence in technology leadership.

“Great CIOs understand how connections drive transformation,” said Lily Ley, SeattleCIO Chair. “The ORBIE® Awards recognize CIOs who leverage relationships to drive innovation, solve complex challenges, and shape the future of Seattle.”

Meet the 2025 SeattleCIO ORBIE Award Winners:

Debra Chrapaty, CTO, Toast, received the Leadership ORBIE.

Nathalie D’Hers, Corporate VP of Microsoft Digital, Microsoft, received the Global ORBIE for organizations over $2 billion annual revenue and multi-national operations.

Rob Lloyd, CTO, City of Seattle, received the Large Enterprise ORBIE for organizations over $7.5 billion annual revenue.

Scott West, CIO, Washington Department of Ecology, received the Enterprise ORBIE for organizations over $1 billion annual revenue.

Michael Slama, CIO, Washington Trust Bank, received the Large Corporate ORBIE for organizations over $300 million annual revenue.

Andreas Bohman, VP of UW-IT & UW CIO, University of Washington, received the Corporate ORBIE for organizations up to $250 million annual revenue.

About the ORBIE:

The ORBIE is the preeminent executive recognition for C-suite leaders. Since 1998, the ORBIE Awards have recognized leadership excellence, building relationships between executives and trusted business partners, and inspiring the next generation of executives. Finalists and winners are selected through an independent peer-adjudicated process led by prior ORBIE recipients based on the following criteria:

Leadership and management effectiveness

Business value created by technology innovation

Engagement in industry and community endeavors



SeattleCIO ORBIE Keynote & Attendance:

The keynote address for the SeattleCIO ORBIE Awards was delivered by Debra Chrapaty, CTO of Toast, who was interviewed by Laurent Rotival, EVP & CIO of Cambia Health Solutions. Nearly 300 guests attended, representing leading Seattle organizations and their technology partners.

The following sponsors made the 2025 SeattleCIO ORBIE Awards possible:

Underwriters: Google Cloud, Lumen Technologies, Slalom Consulting, T-Mobile, & TEKsystems

Google Cloud, Lumen Technologies, Slalom Consulting, T-Mobile, & TEKsystems Gold Sponsors: Comcast Business, Fortinet, & Wipro Limited

Comcast Business, Fortinet, & Wipro Limited Silver Sponsors: Accenture, CDW, Cloudflare, Infosys, Palo Alto Networks, & Veeam Software

Accenture, CDW, Cloudflare, Infosys, Palo Alto Networks, & Veeam Software Bronze Sponsors: Between Pixels, CG Infinity, DevBlock, Freshworks, Nasuni, & Pure Storage

Between Pixels, CG Infinity, DevBlock, Freshworks, Nasuni, & Pure Storage Media Partner: Puget Sound Business Journal

Puget Sound Business Journal National Partner: Year Up United

About SeattleCIO:

SeattleCIO is the preeminent peer leadership network of chief information officers (CIOs) in Seattle. As one of over 40 chapters of the Inspire Leadership Network, SeattleCIO belongs to a national membership organization exclusively comprised of C-suite leaders from public and private businesses, government, education, healthcare, and nonprofit institutions.

SeattleCIO is led by a CIO Advisory Board, with support from an executive director and staff. Underwriter executives support the chapter and ensure the programs remain non-commercial and exclusive to qualified CIOs and members.

About Inspire Leadership Network:

Inspire Leadership Network is the preeminent peer leadership network of C-suite executives. With nearly 2,000 members across more than 40 local chapters, Inspire members serve public and private businesses, government, education, healthcare, and non-profit institutions. Inspire exists to help leaders thrive in today’s most challenging executive roles.

