Matthews International Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Earnings Release and Conference Call

PITTSBURGH, April 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matthews International Corporation (Nasdaq GSM: MATW) today announced plans to release its second quarter fiscal year 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 30, 2025.

The Company will host a conference call and webcast to review the financial and operating results for the period and discuss its outlook. Participating in the call will be Joseph C. Bartolacci, President and CEO and Steven F. Nicola, Chief Financial Officer. A question-and-answer session will follow.

Second Quarter 2025 Conference Call Thursday, May 1, 2025 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time Phone: 201-689-8471 Webcast and accompanying slide presentation: Webcast Register and add to your calendar: Register

As soon as available after the call, a transcript of the call will be posted in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website: Investor Relations.

About Matthews International Corporation

Matthews International Corporation is a global provider of industrial technologies, memorialization products and brand solutions. The Industrial Technologies segment includes the design, manufacturing, service and sales of high-tech custom energy storage solutions; product identification and warehouse automation technologies and solutions, including order fulfillment systems for identifying, tracking, picking and conveying consumer and industrial products; and coating and converting lines for the packaging, pharma, foil, décor and tissue industries. The Memorialization segment is a leading provider of memorialization products, including memorials, caskets, cremation-related products, and cremation and incineration equipment, primarily to cemetery and funeral home customers that help families move from grief to remembrance. The SGK Brand Solutions segment is a leading provider of packaging solutions and brand experiences, helping companies simplify their marketing, amplify their brands and provide value. The Company has over 11,000 employees in more than 30 countries on six continents that are committed to delivering the highest quality products and services.

