Rubicon Organics to Present at The Planet MicroCap Showcase in Las Vegas, NV and at ICBC Berlin B2B in Berlin, Germany

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rubicon Organics Inc. (TSXV: ROMJ) (OTCQX: ROMJF) (“Rubicon Organics” or the “Company”), is Canada’s leading premium licensed producer focused on cultivating and selling organic certified and premium cannabis products and ultra-premium products, is pleased to announce its upcoming participation in two industry events: the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2025, taking place April 22–24, 2025, at the Paris Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, and the International Cannabis Business Conference (“ICBC”) Berlin B2B scheduled for April 29–30, 2025, at the Estrel Berlin Hotel in Berlin, Germany.

Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2025

Rubicon Organics will deliver a company presentation on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, followed by one-on-one investor meetings with Margaret Brodie, Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”), on Thursday, April 24, 2025. A webcast of the presentation will be available live and for replay via the link below.

Presentation Details:

Date: April 23ʳᵈ, 2025

Time: 11:30 AM PST

Location: Paris Hotel & Casino, Las Vegas, NV, USA

Webcast: Link

If you would like to book 1x1 investor meetings with Rubicon Organics and to attend the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2025, please make sure you are registered here.

ICBC Berlin B2B

Margaret Brodie, CEO, will join a panel discussion on Tuesday, April 29, 2025, as part of the ICBC Berlin B2B event. The panel will feature industry executives, policymakers, and international experts discussing key issues shaping the future of the cannabis B2B ecosystem.

Panel Discussion Details:

Date: April 29ᵗʰ, 2025

Panel Discussion Start Time: 11:45 AM CET

Location: Estrel Berlin Hotel, Berlin, Germany

To register for the event, visit here.

ABOUT RUBICON ORGANICS INC.

Rubicon Organics Inc. is the global brand leader in premium organic cannabis products. The Company is vertically integrated through its wholly owned subsidiary Rubicon Holdings Corp, a licensed producer. Rubicon Organics is focused on achieving industry leading profitability through its premium cannabis flower, product innovation and brand portfolio management, including three flagship brands: its super-premium brand Simply Bare™ Organic, its premium brand 1964 Supply Co™, and its cannabis wellness brand Wildflower™ in addition to the Company’s mainstream brand Homestead Cannabis Supply™.

The Company ensures the quality of its supply chain by cultivating, processing, branding and selling organic certified, sustainably produced, super-premium cannabis products from its state-of-the-art glass roofed facility located in Delta, BC, Canada.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Margaret Brodie

CEO

Phone: +1 (437) 929-1964

Email: ir@rubiconorganics.com

