INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Gorilla Technology Group, Inc. - GRRR

NEW YORK, April 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Gorilla Technology Group, Inc. (“Gorilla” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GRRR). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Gorilla and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On March 6, 2025, The Bear Cave published a short report identifying purported “red flags” at Gorilla, including an aggressive pivot to AI technology, unconventional partnerships and controls over financial reporting, asserting that “[t]he exact details of Gorilla’s business and partnerships are a little fuzzy.”

On this news, Gorilla’s stock price fell $13.50 per share, or 32.21%, over the following two trading sessions, to close at $28.41 per share on March 7, 2025.

