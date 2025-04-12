ExoraPad Launches On Magnetic DEX, Set To Go Live on Mainnet By Q3 2025





CORK, Ireland, April 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investors who missed out on ExoraPad’s presale now have an ideal chance to join early, as $EXP token officially started trading on Magnetic DEX.

The EXP/XRP trading pair is already seeing significant activity, reflecting strong demand and investor confidence in ExoraPad’s innovative vision for decentralized finance on XRPL.

The listing pair is available here: EXP/XRP Trading on XMagnetic

ExoraPad Set to Transform XRP DeFi Ecosystem

ExoraPad aims to become a cornerstone of the XRP ecosystem by providing an innovative, AI-powered launchpad that bridges Real-World Assets (RWAs), Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks (DePIN), and premium blockchain projects onto XRPL.

The successful listing on Magnetic DEX represents just the initial step in ExoraPad’s roadmap to redefine XRP DeFi, offering unprecedented opportunities for investors and developers alike.

Unique Benefits for Early $EXP Investors

ExoraPad’s $EXP token isn’t just another asset, it delivers substantial utility and immediate benefits to investors:

Immediate Trading Access: Investors now have immediate access to trade $EXP tokens in a decentralized, secure, and transparent manner directly on XMagnetic.



Investors now have immediate access to trade $EXP tokens in a decentralized, secure, and transparent manner directly on XMagnetic. Passive Income & Rewards: ExoraPad’s robust staking model will allow token holders to earn passive income and benefit from exclusive rewards as the project scales.



ExoraPad’s robust staking model will allow token holders to earn passive income and benefit from exclusive rewards as the project scales. AI-Driven Project Vetting: Token holders will have priority access to rigorously vetted and innovative projects, increasing the potential for significant returns.



Token holders will have priority access to rigorously vetted and innovative projects, increasing the potential for significant returns. Revenue Sharing & Buybacks: Platform-generated fees will be redistributed to holders, enhancing long-term value and incentivizing sustained token retention.





Buy $EXP On Magnetic

Upcoming Developments on the Horizon

ExoraPad’s successful DEX launch marks just the beginning. The team is already working on further development milestones, including:

Interactive Launchpad Demo: Scheduled for release soon, this demo will showcase ExoraPad’s advanced AI-driven analytics tools, intuitive token-launch functionalities, and seamless user interface.



Scheduled for release soon, this demo will showcase ExoraPad’s advanced AI-driven analytics tools, intuitive token-launch functionalities, and seamless user interface. Integration of New Projects: A series of carefully selected projects are being onboarded, leveraging ExoraPad’s unique AI analytics to ensure maximum quality and investor security.



A series of carefully selected projects are being onboarded, leveraging ExoraPad’s unique AI analytics to ensure maximum quality and investor security. Strategic Partnerships: ExoraPad is actively pursuing partnerships with key players across blockchain and DeFi sectors, reinforcing its position in XRPL’s emerging DeFi ecosystem.





Why You Shouldn’t Miss Out

With XRP rapidly becoming one of the most dynamic ecosystems in crypto, ExoraPad is strategically positioned to become a critical player in the DeFi space.

Early investors now have a unique window to secure $EXP tokens before further growth and future listings potentially on centralized exchanges to drive increased token value.

The successful launch on XMagnetic underscores investor confidence and positions ExoraPad for impressive growth in 2025 and beyond.

Secure Your $EXP Tokens Now and Join the XRP DeFi Revolution!

Trade $EXP on XMagnetic

Stay connected for further updates:

Website: exorapad.com

Telegram: t.me/exorapad

Twitter/X: x.com/Exorapad

Documentation: docs.exorapad.com

Contact:

Noah Walsh

hello@exorapad.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/61670a31-6b67-4c92-97f1-2d0424e31c2d