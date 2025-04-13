STZ Investors Have the Opportunity to Lead the Constellation Brands Securities Fraud Lawsuit with Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Constellation Brands To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

NEW YORK, April 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Constellation Brands, Inc. (“Constellation” or the “Company”) (NYSE: STZ) and reminds investors of the April 21, 2025 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose material information concerning Constellation’s full year 2024 fiscal results and financial outlook for 2025 which was based in material part on defendants enhanced focus on improving mix, inventory and sales execution in its Wine and Spirits business, specifically focusing efforts within its premium and above brands to drive more consistent growth. Additionally, defendants made investments in media spend and price promotions as well as adjustments in sales capabilities to support distributor partners.

On January 8, 2025 defendants issued a press release announcing the Company’s third quarter fiscal year 2025 results. In pertinent part, defendants presented a significant miss on sales performance in the Beer segment and an even steeper miss for the Wine & Spirits.

Following this news, the price of Constellation’s common stock declined dramatically. From a closing market price of $219.28 per share on January 8, 2025 to $181.81 per share on January 10, 2025.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

