INVESTOR ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Open Lending

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Significant Losses In Open Lending To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you suffered significant losses in Open Lending stock or options and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

[You may also click here for additional information]





NEW YORK, April 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Open Lending Corporation (“Open Lending” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LPRO).

Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading national securities law firm with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors since its founding in 1995. See www.faruqilaw.com.

On March 17, 2025, Open Lending announced the postponement of its earnings release and conference call, both originally scheduled for the same day. The company also filed a Form 12b-25, requesting additional time to finalize its financial statements for its annual 10-K report.

On this news, Open Lending's stock price fell $0.40, or 9.3%, to close at $3.91 per share on March 17, 2025, thereby injuring investors.

Subsequently, on March 31, 2025, Open Lending reported a substantial year-over-year increase in its net loss for Q4 2024, largely attributable to the recognition of a valuation allowance on its deferred tax assets, which elevated its income tax expense for the period. Additionally, the company disclosed significant leadership changes.

On this news, Open Lending's stock price fell $1.59, or 57.61%, to close at $1.17 per share on April 1, 2025, thereby injuring investors.

To learn more about the Open Lending Corporation investigation, go to www.faruqilaw.com/LPRO or call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, on X, or on Facebook.

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8cccb513-acce-46c7-a85f-f8dd598c2689