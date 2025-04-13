Melospeech Inc Named 2025 EdTech Awards Finalist for Speech Therapy Innovation

TEMECULA, Calif., April 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melospeech Inc., a trailblazer in the field of speech therapy, is thrilled to announce their nomination as a finalist for the prestigious 2025 EdTech Awards.

Staying at the forefront of innovation, Melospeech, Inc's revolutionary technology has captured the attention of the world, leading to them being named a finalist in the 2025 EdTech Awards. This distinction acknowledges Melospeech Inc.'s dedication to providing cutting-edge solutions that revolutionize speech therapy. The Melospeech team has worked tirelessly to transform their in-house systems into turnkey solutions for businesses. Their efforts, vision, and dedication to making speech therapy more effective and accessible have shone through, leading to this notable recognition. "We started with just one therapist and grew to over 60 across multiple regions by building tools to meet our own needs," said Dr. Sandiford. "We’re grateful to our development team for turning our in-house systems into solutions that can help other businesses like ours."

With this recognition, Melospeech Inc. reaffirms its commitment to continue pushing the boundaries of innovation in the field of speech therapy. Their latest tool, The SLPeaceBot™ for streamlining office functions and business operations for SLPs, originally launched free in November and is set to release its paid enterprise plan for small businesses of at a discounted rate this week.

For more information about Melospeech Inc. and their revolutionary solutions for speech therapy, visit www.melospeech.com.