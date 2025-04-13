ATKR INVESTOR ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Announces that Atkore Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit

NEW YORK, April 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, a nationally recognized law firm, notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Atkore Inc. (“Atkore” or “the Company”) (NYSE: ATKR) and certain of its officers.

Class Definition

This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Atkore securities between August 2, 2022, and February 3, 2025, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/ATKR.

Case Details

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants failed to disclose that: (1) Atkore engaged in an anticompetitive price-fixing scheme that artificially inflated the price of PVC Pipes; (2) Atkore reaped significant, unsustainable financial benefits from its anticompetitive conduct; (3) as Atkore's price-fixing scheme was exposed, the Company and its price-fixing co-conspirators were no longer able to artificially inflate the price of PVC Pipes, resulting in a substantial decrease in the price of PVC Pipes; (4) Atkore's business and operations were negatively impacted; and (5) as a result, Defendants' positive statements Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

What's Next?

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm’s site: bgandg.com/ATKR. or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Client Relations Manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 332-239-2660. If you suffered a loss in Atkore you have until April 23, 2025, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff.

There is No Cost to You

We represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys’ fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.

Why Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a nationally recognized firm that represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. Our firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, or Instagram.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

Peretz Bronstein or Nathan Miller

332-239-2660 | info@bgandg.com